Bitfinity Network Raises $7 Million to Advance Bitcoin Integration in DeFi

Bitfinity Network, a pioneering firm in the realm of web3 infrastructure, has successfully secured $7 million in funding. Key investors in this round include Polychain Capital and ParaFi Capital, demonstrating strong support for Bitfinity’s ambitious projects. Among these is the groundbreaking Bitfinity Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), a Bitcoin sidechain designed to facilitate the deployment of EVM-compatible decentralized apps (dApps) with superior speed and cost efficiency compared to Ethereum.

Advancements in Bitcoin’s Presence in DeFi

Founded by Max Chamberlin, Bitfinity is set on a mission to transform Bitcoin’s role in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space. The firm is integrating the Bitcoin sidechain with the Internet Computer blockchain, leveraging Chain-Key technology for enhanced asset management of Bitcoin and Ordinals. This innovative integration is set to deliver increased processing speed, reduced operational costs, and bolstered security, outperforming traditional bridge solutions.

The Power of Chain-Key Technology

The partnership with the Internet Computer blockchain, which was established earlier this year, marks a pivotal moment in expanding Bitcoin’s utility in DeFi. It unlocks a more efficient and secure utilization of Bitcoin assets, pushing the boundaries of current DeFi capabilities. The Bitfinity EVM supports Solidity smart contracts and provides access to ckBTC, a Bitcoin-backed asset, through the Chain-Key scheme, further cementing its place in the DeFi landscape.

What’s Next for Bitfinity?

The roadmap for Bitfinity is brimming with potential. Future developments include adding Taproot assets such as Ordinals and BRC-20 tokens, with a primary aim to build comprehensive on-chain indexers. This progression is set to significantly impact Bitcoin’s role in DeFi, offering a more versatile and integral usage for the cryptocurrency. The success of Bitfinity’s funding round is a testament to the faith investors have in its mission and the potential of its technology to revolutionize the DeFi space.