Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin’s Ordinals Protocol: A Clash of Ideologies Amid Market Surge

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:11 am EST
Casey Rodarmor, the brain behind the Ordinals protocol, has addressed concerns voiced by the Bitcoin community, particularly the ‘Bitcoin maxis’. These critics have raised eyebrows over the use of the Ordinals protocol to inscribe media directly onto the Bitcoin blockchain. Rodarmor, however, counters their arguments, stating that the complaints and perceived contradiction in the ‘unstoppable internet money’ narrative reveal a flaw in their ideology. He maintains that the concept of Bitcoin’s invincibility is at odds with apprehensions about on-chain JPEGs.

Bitcoin Critics and the Ordinals Protocol

Furthermore, Rodarmor is against any attempts to develop code that would censor inscriptions. He warns that such measures would only set a precedent for additional censorship. The Ordinals protocol has stirred up a lively debate among Bitcoin enthusiasts. Some see it as spam, and there are even considerations of a hard fork. Rodarmor, however, believes that ignoring the inscriptions is the best strategy. He argues that the market will naturally regulate these inscriptions once block space becomes more of a competitive asset.

Bitcoin’s Future: High Fees?

Rodarmor encourages the Bitcoin community to accept the reality of high fees as an integral part of Bitcoin’s future. This comes in the wake of Bitcoin developer Jimmy Song expressing skepticism towards the Ordinals protocol. Song, who is known for his maximalist views, likened the protocol to typical altcoin scams, sparking yet another debate within the Bitcoin community.

Bitcoin Surges Amid Anticipation of ETF Approval

Meanwhile, in another development, the CoinDesk Bitcoin Price Index (XBX) has surged above $45K. This surge coincides with an all-time high of 66% annualized global perpetual futures funding rates. The rise in funding rates is attributed to the market’s anticipation of a potential Bitcoin ETF approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The consistent elevation of Bitcoin’s funding rate over the holiday period has led to speculation within the crypto community, suggesting an exceptionally bullish sentiment and anticipation of the SEC’s imminent approval of a Bitcoin ETF. However, the market must tread cautiously, as excessive funding rates can burden long traders when the market ceases its upward trajectory.

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

