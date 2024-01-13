en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Bitcoin Spot ETFs: A Significant Milestone in Financial Markets

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:45 am EST
Bitcoin Spot ETFs: A Significant Milestone in Financial Markets

In a historic moment for the financial markets, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved the launch of the first United States exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that invest directly in Bitcoin. This event has simplified the process for investors to gain exposure to the cryptocurrency, leading to a notable surge in trading volume with billions of dollars being transacted, and a brief increase in Bitcoin’s price past $49,000.

A Groundbreaking Development

The introduction of the Bitcoin spot ETFs is a groundbreaking development in the financial markets. These funds offer a more accessible investment option for Bitcoin, eliminating the need for investors to buy and hold the cryptocurrency directly. They enable investment in Bitcoin through traditional brokerage accounts, thereby broadening the potential investor base. This milestone comes after years of uncertainty and a decade-long battle between the SEC and Bitcoin ETF applicants.

Increased Trading Volume and Price Surge

The approval of these ETFs led to a significant increase in trading activity. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) emerged as the most actively traded Bitcoin ETF, with a total of $2.32 billion in value on NYSE Arca. This made it the most actively traded commodity ETF across US markets. Concurrently, Bitcoin’s price briefly surged past $49,000.

Considerations and Mixed Sentiments

However, the advent of these investment vehicles also brings along certain considerations. These include the potential for increased regulatory scrutiny, the risks associated with cryptocurrency volatility, and the impact of fees charged by the ETFs. The overall sentiment around Bitcoin ETFs remains mixed, with some viewing them as a positive step towards mainstream adoption, while others caution about the inherent risks associated with cryptocurrency investments.

0
Business Cryptocurrency United States
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024: A Turning Point for Gujarat's Economic Landscape
The 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, has concluded with a remarkable announcement: Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) amounting to 26.33 lakh crore, promising to usher in a new era of economic vibrancy for the state. The Summit, a testament to the business-friendly policies of Gujarat,
Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024: A Turning Point for Gujarat's Economic Landscape
HCLTech Outperforms Market Expectations Despite Challenging Demand Environment
10 mins ago
HCLTech Outperforms Market Expectations Despite Challenging Demand Environment
Middle-Class Americans Seek Insights into Wealth Accumulation Amidst Political and Social Turbulence
11 mins ago
Middle-Class Americans Seek Insights into Wealth Accumulation Amidst Political and Social Turbulence
Bjorn Gulden: Steering Adidas Through Turbulence
2 mins ago
Bjorn Gulden: Steering Adidas Through Turbulence
UK Parents Struggle with Hefty Non-refundable Nursery Fees
4 mins ago
UK Parents Struggle with Hefty Non-refundable Nursery Fees
Senate Inquiry into Coles and Woolworths: A Fruitful Endeavor or a Futile Exercise?
4 mins ago
Senate Inquiry into Coles and Woolworths: A Fruitful Endeavor or a Futile Exercise?
Latest Headlines
World News
Republican Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy's Town Hall Disrupted by Climate Protesters
14 seconds
Republican Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy's Town Hall Disrupted by Climate Protesters
Elvis Merzlikins Discusses Future with Blue Jackets Amid Trade Speculations
54 seconds
Elvis Merzlikins Discusses Future with Blue Jackets Amid Trade Speculations
Greg Crump: The Unsung Hero of Australian Wheelchair Tennis
2 mins
Greg Crump: The Unsung Hero of Australian Wheelchair Tennis
Avi Lipkin Stirs Controversy with Remarks on Israel's Future Expansion
2 mins
Avi Lipkin Stirs Controversy with Remarks on Israel's Future Expansion
Bjorn Gulden: Steering Adidas Through Turbulence
2 mins
Bjorn Gulden: Steering Adidas Through Turbulence
Homelessness Minister Scraps Proposed Safe Night Space for Women in Northbridge
2 mins
Homelessness Minister Scraps Proposed Safe Night Space for Women in Northbridge
BJP Leaders Rally for Assaulted Sadhus in West Bengal, Pledge Justice
3 mins
BJP Leaders Rally for Assaulted Sadhus in West Bengal, Pledge Justice
Senate Inquiry into Coles and Woolworths: A Fruitful Endeavor or a Futile Exercise?
4 mins
Senate Inquiry into Coles and Woolworths: A Fruitful Endeavor or a Futile Exercise?
Asa Hutchinson's Principle-Driven Campaign for 2024 Republican Nomination
4 mins
Asa Hutchinson's Principle-Driven Campaign for 2024 Republican Nomination
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
36 mins
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
44 mins
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
2 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
3 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
13 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
15 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
15 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
16 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app