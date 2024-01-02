en English
Business

Bitcoin Roars into 2024: Value Surges Past $45,000 for first time since April 2022

By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:26 am EST
Bitcoin, the world’s most popular cryptocurrency, has erupted into the new year with a roar, smashing through the $45,000 mark for the first time since April 2022. With a formidable 154% increase in its value in 2023, Bitcoin’s performance has been its best since the boom of 2020.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs: A Game Changer?

The current rally is fuelled by a wave of optimism surrounding the potential approval of exchange-traded spot Bitcoin funds (ETFs) by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The SEC has previously rejected multiple applications due to concerns about market manipulation. Now, the landscape appears to be changing. A decision on some of the 13 proposed spot Bitcoin ETFs is expected in early January, with traders and investors eagerly awaiting the SEC’s verdict.

Central Banks and Interest Rates

Alongside the potential approval of Bitcoin ETFs, expectations of central banks slashing interest rates are also contributing to the positive sentiment pervading the cryptocurrency market. The anticipation of lower interest rates has been a significant catalyst in the surge of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ether, the digital token associated with the Ethereum blockchain, which also saw a 1% increase to a value of $2,376.

2024: The Year of Crypto?

Industry experts are predicting substantial growth in the crypto market for 2024. Factors such as the investment from spot ETFs, the Bitcoin halving event, and more accommodating monetary policies globally could drive this growth. While the volatility and unpredictability inherent to cryptocurrencies remain, the start of 2024 has seen Bitcoin and other digital currencies demonstrate their resilience and potential for significant returns.

In other news, a U.S. appeals court has temporarily halted a ruling that had curtailed the import of Apple’s coveted Apple Watches into the United States. This development adds another twist to the story of the tech giant’s global influence and reach.

Business Cryptocurrency United States
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

