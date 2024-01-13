en English
Business

Bitcoin Retreats After ETF Debut as Market Shifts Focus; Crypto-Related Stocks Suffer Losses

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:53 am EST
Bitcoin Retreats After ETF Debut as Market Shifts Focus; Crypto-Related Stocks Suffer Losses

Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, experienced a significant pullback following the debut of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) holding the digital asset.

After an initial surge that saw Bitcoin prices briefly surpass the $49,000 mark, the reality of trading led to a drop of as much as 10% to a low of $41,469. Despite the momentary excitement, analysts suggest that the crypto market is already shifting its focus beyond the ETF trading launch.

Reasons Behind the Retreat

Industry experts, like Chris Newhouse from Cumberland Labs, have attributed this retreat to several factors. One of the major contributors to the decline is the selling of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust shares. According to Anthony Scaramucci, founder of SkyBridge Capital, investors have been booking losses and moving to lower fee alternatives. Grayscale’s managing director of research, Zach Pandl, echoed this sentiment, stating that profit-taking after a sharp valuation increase is a common occurrence in the market.

Adding to the selling pressure, the bankruptcy estate of the FTX crypto exchange also unloaded assets. This selling spree, however, has not dampened the significance of the debut of the Bitcoin ETFs. With around $4.6 billion in shares traded on the first day, led by the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, the launch was nothing short of notable.

Impact on Crypto-Related Stocks

The debut of Bitcoin ETFs didn’t just affect the price of the cryptocurrency; it also had a ripple effect on crypto-related companies. Stocks of firms like MicroStrategy, Marathon Digital, Riot Platforms, and Coinbase Global saw significant losses. This impact on these companies further highlights the interconnected nature of the cryptocurrency market and traditional financial systems.

Looking Ahead

Despite the initial pullback, the debut of Bitcoin ETFs marks a significant milestone in the digital era, paving the way for pension funds, endowment funds, and the general public to freely and legally buy, hold, and trade Bitcoin and Bitcoin-related assets. This development is likely to attract speculative capital, bringing about more active trading activities, and potentially reshaping the investment landscape.

While the immediate reaction to the debut of Bitcoin ETFs has been a mix of excitement and caution, the long-term implications of this development are yet to be fully understood. As the digital asset market continues to mature, investors are advised to exercise due diligence and stay attuned to the evolving dynamics of this volatile yet promising sector.

author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

