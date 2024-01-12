Bitcoin Ordinals Inscriptions Gain Traction as Taproot Wizards Raises $7.5M

Taproot Wizards, a pioneering company that has capitalized on the rising popularity of Bitcoin Ordinals inscriptions, also known as ‘NFTs on Bitcoin’, announced a successful $7.5 million fundraising round in tandem with launching its inaugural sale of a collection named Quantum Cats. This unique collection, comprising 3,333 items, pays homage to OP_CAT, a proposal for enhancing Bitcoin’s functionality.

Bitcoin Ordinals Inscriptions Gain Momentum

Ever since their introduction by Casey Rodarmor, Bitcoin Ordinals inscriptions have been gaining traction. This has resulted in a surge in transaction activity, leading to higher fees on the Bitcoin network. The interest in these inscriptions has not been without its share of controversy. While some Bitcoin contributors have suggested measures to prevent these inscriptions, advocating for a network focused purely on payments, others see such intervention as a form of censorship.

Miners Reap the Benefits

Despite the ongoing debate, miners have reaped the benefits from the increased fees. A prime example is the sale of three ‘BitcoinShrooms’ images at Sotheby’s auction house for a whopping $450,000.

Taproot Wizards: A New Player on the Field

Taproot Wizards was brought to life by Udi Wertheimer and Eric Wall, who are influential personalities on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter). As confirmed by Dan Held, fractional CMO for the company, to CoinDesk, Quantum Cats marks the company’s first collection sale. Interestingly, the company’s prior collection, Taproot Wizards, has not been up for sale yet.

The Quantum Cats collection, a tribute to the early code developed by Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto, consists of 3,333 cat images minted using Ordinals Inscriptions. The collection cost $66,000 to create. A special edition of the Ordinal, coined ‘Genesis Cat’ and crafted by digital artist FAR, is currently up for auction at Sotheby’s. In a separate announcement, Taproot Wizards revealed a raise of $7.5 million in funding led by venture capital firm Standard Crypto.