en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Bitcoin Ordinals Inscriptions Gain Traction as Taproot Wizards Raises $7.5M

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:39 pm EST
Bitcoin Ordinals Inscriptions Gain Traction as Taproot Wizards Raises $7.5M

Taproot Wizards, a pioneering company that has capitalized on the rising popularity of Bitcoin Ordinals inscriptions, also known as ‘NFTs on Bitcoin’, announced a successful $7.5 million fundraising round in tandem with launching its inaugural sale of a collection named Quantum Cats. This unique collection, comprising 3,333 items, pays homage to OP_CAT, a proposal for enhancing Bitcoin’s functionality.

Bitcoin Ordinals Inscriptions Gain Momentum

Ever since their introduction by Casey Rodarmor, Bitcoin Ordinals inscriptions have been gaining traction. This has resulted in a surge in transaction activity, leading to higher fees on the Bitcoin network. The interest in these inscriptions has not been without its share of controversy. While some Bitcoin contributors have suggested measures to prevent these inscriptions, advocating for a network focused purely on payments, others see such intervention as a form of censorship.

Miners Reap the Benefits

Despite the ongoing debate, miners have reaped the benefits from the increased fees. A prime example is the sale of three ‘BitcoinShrooms’ images at Sotheby’s auction house for a whopping $450,000.

Taproot Wizards: A New Player on the Field

Taproot Wizards was brought to life by Udi Wertheimer and Eric Wall, who are influential personalities on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter). As confirmed by Dan Held, fractional CMO for the company, to CoinDesk, Quantum Cats marks the company’s first collection sale. Interestingly, the company’s prior collection, Taproot Wizards, has not been up for sale yet.

The Quantum Cats collection, a tribute to the early code developed by Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto, consists of 3,333 cat images minted using Ordinals Inscriptions. The collection cost $66,000 to create. A special edition of the Ordinal, coined ‘Genesis Cat’ and crafted by digital artist FAR, is currently up for auction at Sotheby’s. In a separate announcement, Taproot Wizards revealed a raise of $7.5 million in funding led by venture capital firm Standard Crypto.

0
Business Cryptocurrency
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
18 seconds ago
Majority of U.S. Homeowners Locked into Rates Below 6% : Report
In the fluctuating landscape of the U.S. housing market, the latest report from real estate company Redfin paints a telling portrait. A significant 88.5% of homeowners now have mortgage rates below 6 percent, demonstrating a slight dip from the 92.8 percent registered in the second quarter of 2022. The study further reveals that 78.7% of
Majority of U.S. Homeowners Locked into Rates Below 6% : Report
Rheinmetall Scores Milestone with Heat Pump Integration into Hydrogen-Powered Truck
5 mins ago
Rheinmetall Scores Milestone with Heat Pump Integration into Hydrogen-Powered Truck
Unapproved Coin Redesign Leads to Major Financial Loss for French Mint
5 mins ago
Unapproved Coin Redesign Leads to Major Financial Loss for French Mint
Semiconductor Industry Rebounds with 5.3% Sales Increase: A Look at the Future
1 min ago
Semiconductor Industry Rebounds with 5.3% Sales Increase: A Look at the Future
Gibraltar Industries Stock Analysis: A Deep Dive into Investment Opportunities as Prices Soar
1 min ago
Gibraltar Industries Stock Analysis: A Deep Dive into Investment Opportunities as Prices Soar
JPMorgan Sets New Record with $49.6B Annual Net Income, Signals Strong 2024 Market Outlook
4 mins ago
JPMorgan Sets New Record with $49.6B Annual Net Income, Signals Strong 2024 Market Outlook
Latest Headlines
World News
Emily Adams Bode Aujla to Launch New Sportswear Line in Fall 2024
36 seconds
Emily Adams Bode Aujla to Launch New Sportswear Line in Fall 2024
Emirates Drug Establishment Board Discusses 100-Day Plan, Aims to Bolster UAE's Healthcare
40 seconds
Emirates Drug Establishment Board Discusses 100-Day Plan, Aims to Bolster UAE's Healthcare
Liquid I.V. Expands Product Line with Kid's Version of Electrolyte Drink Mix
43 seconds
Liquid I.V. Expands Product Line with Kid's Version of Electrolyte Drink Mix
Unexpected Setback for Chelsea in Carabao Cup Semi-final First Leg
2 mins
Unexpected Setback for Chelsea in Carabao Cup Semi-final First Leg
Prominent Football Club Faces Major Setback as Three Key Players Sidelined for Match Against Manchester United
2 mins
Prominent Football Club Faces Major Setback as Three Key Players Sidelined for Match Against Manchester United
Unraveling Love's Chemistry: Dopamine's Crucial Role in Sustaining Bonds and Overcoming Heartbreak
2 mins
Unraveling Love's Chemistry: Dopamine's Crucial Role in Sustaining Bonds and Overcoming Heartbreak
Atef Abu Saif to Publish a Chronicle of Israel-Gaza Conflict
3 mins
Atef Abu Saif to Publish a Chronicle of Israel-Gaza Conflict
The '30-Plant Challenge': A Dietary Trend Under Scrutiny
3 mins
The '30-Plant Challenge': A Dietary Trend Under Scrutiny
Nana Kwame Bediako, 'Cheddar', Declares Intent to Run for Ghana's Presidency
3 mins
Nana Kwame Bediako, 'Cheddar', Declares Intent to Run for Ghana's Presidency
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
3 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
4 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
5 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
5 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
5 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
6 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
6 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
7 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations
7 hours
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app