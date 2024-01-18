en English
Business

Bitcoin Miners Sell Off Amid Hashrate Drop, Bitcoin Price Remains Steady

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:12 am EST
Bitcoin Miners Sell Off Amid Hashrate Drop, Bitcoin Price Remains Steady

Bitcoin miners offloaded over 10,000 BTC worth approximately $455.8 million in a single day, reacting to a sharp drop in the Bitcoin network’s hashrate. The significant decrease in the hashrate, a measure of the network’s computational power, resulted from electricity usage restrictions imposed by the Texas Electric Reliability Council (ERCOT). These restrictions, enacted in response to severe winter storms in the United States, aim to preserve essential services and home heating during the weather crisis. However, they have directly impacted Bitcoin miners, slashing their profitability and prompting them to sell their Bitcoin holdings.

Bitcoin Price Remains Stable amid Miners’ Sell-Off

Despite the surge in miner sales, Bitcoin’s price has managed to hold its ground, hovering around $42,500. Market analysts attribute this relative stability to robust buying from inflows into spot Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs). These funds have attracted approximately $900 million in capital in their initial four days of trading. Consequently, while miners are selling, the influx of funds into Bitcoin ETFs is providing a cushion for the cryptocurrency’s price.

Underperformance of Bitcoin Mining Stocks

Contrary to the resilience of Bitcoin’s price, the stocks of Bitcoin mining companies have not fared as well. After a strong rally in the previous year, these stocks are now underperforming. This downturn is attributed to a diminished interest in mining stocks as a proxy for Bitcoin’s price, following the approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs. Additionally, Bitcoin’s own price underperformance has also played a role. Investors are advised to remain cautious, given the high volatility and risk associated with cryptocurrencies.

A Shift in the Crypto Industry

The significant sell-off by Bitcoin miners coincides with major changes within the crypto industry, including the approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This development, coupled with an increase in mining difficulty and expenses, has led to a sell-off. Despite the recent price correction experienced by Bitcoin, financial giants like BlackRock and Vanguard continue to invest heavily in Bitcoin miners.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

