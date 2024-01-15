en English
Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark Sees Significant Growth Amid Market Volatility

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:59 am EST
Bitcoin miner, CleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK), has seen a notable uptick in growth, with its stock surging over 220% since March. The company’s expansion efforts have included the addition of new facilities in Georgia and the acquisition of more mining equipment. The anticipated Bitcoin halving event in April 2024 and the recent introduction of spot-price Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) might trigger a further increase in Bitcoin prices, potentially benefiting miners like CLSK.

Bitcoin’s Bullish Predictions and Market Volatility

Several cryptocurrency influencers have expressed bullish sentiments for Bitcoin, anticipating a potential surge to $300,000. Bitcoin’s current range is defined, with recommendations to buy dips below $41,000. The Crypto Fear & Greed Index (FGI) has dropped to a neutral 59, indicating a balanced market outlook and potential future growth. Despite the volatility, Bitcoin’s dominance in the global market continues.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs and Market Reactions

The approval of the first US spot Bitcoin ETFs resulted in highly volatile moves, with Bitcoin dropping to under $41,600. However, the total crypto market cap is now just under $1.7 trillion. The approval by the Securities and Exchange Commission of multiple companies’ spot-based Bitcoin ETFs has fuelled optimism in the market, despite the recent drop in value.

Bitcoin Halving and Potential Impact

The upcoming Bitcoin halving in April 2024 is expected to lead to a reduction in supply, potentially driving prices upwards. Price predictions for Bitcoin in 2024 vary, but there is a potential for the price to reach highs of around $120,000. Ethereum is also expected to see a sharp increase following the Bitcoin halving, with price predictions suggesting it could surpass $6,300 by late July 2024.

Investment Risks and Opportunities

Despite the potential high returns if Bitcoin’s price soars, the article suggests that direct investment in Bitcoin or the new ETFs might be safer than investing in miners. This is due to the volatile nature of hash prices and the increasing difficulty of mining. However, the author maintains a “Hold” rating on CLSK stock.

Business Cryptocurrency United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

