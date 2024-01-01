en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Bitcoin Leads Cryptocurrency Market Recovery: Bull Market Forecasted for 2024

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:55 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 3:15 am EST
Bitcoin Leads Cryptocurrency Market Recovery: Bull Market Forecasted for 2024

In the aftermath of a volatile 2022, the cryptocurrency market showed signs of robust recovery in 2023, with Bitcoin leading the charge, registering an impressive 152% surge. This rally followed a tumultuous year marked by the collapse of significant crypto projects, liquidity crises, and high-profile bankruptcies such as that of FTX.

A Turnaround in Fortunes

The founder of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, was found guilty on all criminal counts by U.S. federal prosecutors, whereas Binance’s Changpeng Zhao reached a multi-billion dollar settlement with the Department of Justice after pleading guilty to criminal charges. These events, while initially causing tremors in the market, eventually paved the way for the industry’s recovery.

Forecasting a Bull Market

With these high-profile cases resolved, industry executives are now optimistic about the future of cryptocurrency. They anticipate the onset of a new bull market, fueled by two major factors: the upcoming Bitcoin halving and the potential approval of a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

(Read Also: Interest Rate Cuts on the Horizon, Predicts OmniScience Capital CEO)

Bitcoin Halving and ETF Approval: Potential Game Changers

The Bitcoin halving, a code-embedded event that cuts miners’ rewards by half, is expected to trigger a price rise by limiting the Bitcoin supply to 21 million. Meanwhile, the potential approval of a Bitcoin ETF would allow investors to track Bitcoin’s price through a conventional investment product, potentially attracting a wider investor base, including substantial institutional investors.

Investor Mark Mobius predicts a possible rise to $60,000 for Bitcoin in 2024. Youwei Yang, chief economist of Bit Mining, forecasts an even higher potential peak of $75,000. Yang’s prediction takes into account the expected ETF approval and the impact of the Bitcoin halving on supply constraints. However, he also reminds investors of the market’s inherent volatility and the psychological factors of fear and greed that can influence investment returns.

As we step into 2024, the cryptocurrency market stands at the precipice of significant change. With high stakes and high rewards, the world watches with bated breath as Bitcoin charts its course in the tumultuous waters of the financial world.

(Read Also: Year in Review: The Dichotomy of Winners and Losers in Global Financial Markets)

0
Business Cryptocurrency United States
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

K Club Resort Records Remarkable Revenue Rise Amid Pre-tax Losses

By BNN Correspondents

Saudi Arabia's PIF Leads Global Investment with $31.5 Billion Spending in 2023

By Hadeel Hashem

IPOs in 2023: A Tale of Triumphs and Trials

By Wojciech Zylm

The Financial Roller Coaster of 2023: Winners, Losers, and Predictions

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Tokyo Tops Cost of Living Index Among Asia Pacific Financial Hubs ...
@Asia · 10 mins
Tokyo Tops Cost of Living Index Among Asia Pacific Financial Hubs ...
heart comment 0
Australian Economy in 2024: Wage Increase and Reduced Mortgage Payments Anticipated

By Geeta Pillai

Australian Economy in 2024: Wage Increase and Reduced Mortgage Payments Anticipated
Walmart Dominates US Grocery Market Amid Inflation Challenges

By Quadri Adejumo

Walmart Dominates US Grocery Market Amid Inflation Challenges
Indian Equity Markets Step into 2024 with Mild Downturn: Analysts Predict Potential Rally

By Rafia Tasleem

Indian Equity Markets Step into 2024 with Mild Downturn: Analysts Predict Potential Rally
2023: A Year of Intensified Crypto Regulation

By BNN Correspondents

2023: A Year of Intensified Crypto Regulation
Latest Headlines
World News
Cycling Community in Shock as Rohan Dennis Charged with Wife's Death
9 seconds
Cycling Community in Shock as Rohan Dennis Charged with Wife's Death
Pastor Adeboye's Prophecies for 2024: Hardships, Opportunities, and Medical Breakthroughs
1 min
Pastor Adeboye's Prophecies for 2024: Hardships, Opportunities, and Medical Breakthroughs
NEC Approves Voter List for Cambodia's Upcoming Elections
2 mins
NEC Approves Voter List for Cambodia's Upcoming Elections
IIT-BHU Gang Rape: Three Arrested Amidst Student Protests and Political Accusations
4 mins
IIT-BHU Gang Rape: Three Arrested Amidst Student Protests and Political Accusations
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Under Fire: Alleged Secret Meetings Stir Conservative Party Backlash
4 mins
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Under Fire: Alleged Secret Meetings Stir Conservative Party Backlash
North Korea's Surprise Broadcast: A New Propaganda Strategy?
4 mins
North Korea's Surprise Broadcast: A New Propaganda Strategy?
President Bola Tinubu's 2024 New Year Address: A Vision for Nigeria's Progress
8 mins
President Bola Tinubu's 2024 New Year Address: A Vision for Nigeria's Progress
Wangduephodrang's PDP Candidates Fined for Election Code Violations
9 mins
Wangduephodrang's PDP Candidates Fined for Election Code Violations
Constitutional Court Bars Evo Morales from Re-election in 2025
10 mins
Constitutional Court Bars Evo Morales from Re-election in 2025
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
17 mins
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
20 mins
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
23 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
32 mins
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
34 mins
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
56 mins
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
1 hour
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
In Memoriam: Remembering Influential Figures We Lost in 2023
1 hour
In Memoriam: Remembering Influential Figures We Lost in 2023
Faith and Devotion Usher in New Year 2024: A Global Perspective
1 hour
Faith and Devotion Usher in New Year 2024: A Global Perspective

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app