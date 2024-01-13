en English
Bitcoin ETFs: Investment Manager Warns of Risks and Calls for Regulation

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:06 pm EST
Investment manager Justin Urquhart Stewart has raised significant concerns about the newly-approved exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that track the price of bitcoin, describing them as unreliable, risky, and difficult to understand. This cautionary stance follows the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) approval of the first U.S.-listed ETFs for bitcoin, hailed as a revolutionary moment for the cryptocurrency industry.

Caution Amidst Excitement

As excitement builds around the recent approval of 11 Bitcoin ETFs by the SEC, Urquhart Stewart interjects a note of caution. Drawing attention to the potential risks associated with investing in such products, he underscores the general lack of understanding about how they operate. He strongly advises against equating investment with gambling, emphasizing that genuine investment is a long-term process that leverages the power of compounding dividends over time.

Calls for Clear Cryptocurrency Regulation

Urquhart Stewart’s concerns extend to the issue of cryptocurrency regulation. He stresses the need for clear and intelligible guidelines in this emerging sector. The current state of regulation in banking, he notes, did not prevent past mishaps, implying the same could hold true for cryptocurrency if regulatory measures are not adequately enforced.

Advice to Average Investors

While professional investors might successfully navigate these newly approved products, Urquhart Stewart urges average investors to tread with extreme caution. He expresses skepticism over the increasing influx of various cryptocurrencies, suggesting that the market is not yet sophisticated enough for mainstream investors to engage safely. As the SEC continues to express extreme reservations about crypto assets, despite its guarded approval of Bitcoin ETFs, this advice seems all the more relevant.

Looking Ahead

Looking forward, there’s anticipation for an Ether ETF to be approved later in 2024. However, the SEC’s anti-crypto stance and its cautious approval of Bitcoin ETFs raise genuine concerns for investors. The volatile nature of these assets and the SEC’s stance pose significant investment cautions, reinforcing Urquhart Stewart’s advice for potential investors to gain a comprehensive understanding of the industry and its inherent risks before diving in.

Business Cryptocurrency United States
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

