Business

Bitcoin ETFs Approved: A Historic Week of Highs and Lows for Crypto Community

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:13 pm EST
Bitcoin ETFs Approved: A Historic Week of Highs and Lows for Crypto Community

It has been a roller-coaster week for the crypto community, with the spotlight glaring on the anticipated approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs (exchange-traded funds). The week set sail on the waves of high expectations, as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) lingered on the brink of approving the first spot Bitcoin ETFs. This potential move held the promise of exposing trillions of dollars in assets to Bitcoin, a tantalizing prospect for cryptocurrency enthusiasts and investors alike.

Twitter Confusion and Market Turbulence

In an unexpected twist of events, the SEC’s Twitter account sent the crypto community into a frenzy by announcing the approval of all pending spot Bitcoin ETF applications. This premature proclamation sparked a surge in Bitcoin’s price, as investors rejoiced at what appeared to be a significant milestone for the cryptocurrency. However, the euphoria was abruptly cut short when SEC Chairman, Gary Gensler, clarified that the account had been hacked and no approvals were in fact granted. This revelation triggered a precipitous plunge in Bitcoin’s price.

SEC’s Security Breach

The SEC confirmed that the Twitter hack was not the result of a system breach, but rather the compromise of a phone number. The incident underscores the ongoing cybersecurity challenges facing not only financial institutions, but also regulatory bodies.

Rumors, Crashes, and Confirmations

As speculation continued to swirl, the SEC’s website later experienced an unscheduled downtime after rumors circulated that the ETFs had indeed been approved. In the wake of the website’s crash, the crypto community was left in suspense, eagerly awaiting confirmation of the rumors. Much to their relief, the approval of ten spot Bitcoin ETFs was eventually confirmed, marking a historic shift in Bitcoin’s relationship with traditional finance.

A New Dawn for Bitcoin

The approved ETFs hit the ground running, boasting significant trading volumes upon their launch. By the close of the week, the crypto community was already shifting its gaze to the next big development on the horizon. But one thing was certain: the approval of these ETFs left an indelible mark on the cryptocurrency landscape, signaling a newfound level of acceptance and integration into the global financial system.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

