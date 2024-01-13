en English
Business

Bitcoin ETFs: A Gamble or Investment? Justin Urquhart Stewart Weighs In

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:25 am EST
In a significant move for the cryptocurrency industry, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has recently approved 11 applications for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that track the price of Bitcoin. This opens a new avenue for investors, allowing them to gain exposure to Bitcoin without directly purchasing and holding the volatile asset. However, prominent investment manager and business commentator, Justin Urquhart Stewart, voices concern over the hype surrounding this development, comparing investment in these ETFs to gambling rather than a long-term financial strategy.

ETFs – A New Era for Bitcoin?

January 11th marked the inception of the Bitcoin ETFs, a first in the United States. These ETFs offer investors a way to buy and sell funds through their brokerage accounts and select retirement accounts, thereby increasing the legitimacy and acceptance of Bitcoin in mainstream financial markets. However, while it may be seen as a game-changer for the industry, Urquhart Stewart cautions investors, emphasizing that understanding the operation and risks of these ETFs is crucial.

The SEC’s Stance

Despite years of rejections and inconsistencies, the SEC’s approval of Bitcoin ETFs highlights the strong market demand for exposure to cryptocurrencies. However, it’s crucial to note that the approval does not constitute an endorsement of Bitcoin or the underlying blockchain technology. The volatility and market manipulation concerns associated with the cryptocurrency market persist, and the SEC urges investors to proceed with caution.

The Risks of Bitcoin Investment

While the introduction of Bitcoin ETFs could attract institutional investors and enhance the legitimacy of cryptocurrencies, Urquhart Stewart warns against the potential dangers. He likens investing in these ETFs to short-term bets on racecourses, a stark contrast to the long-term focus of traditional investing. Pointing towards the need for clear and understandable cryptocurrency regulation, he criticizes previous banking regulations for their lack of effectiveness. His advice to most investors: stay clear of this market, which he believes is not yet sophisticated enough for mainstream investment.

0
Business Cryptocurrency United States
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

