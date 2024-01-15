Bitcoin ETF Launch Sees Unexpected Outflow: A Look at the Economy

In a historical event, Bitcoin marked the largest single asset ETF launch by volume ever, with 10 new spot vehicles collectively trading a total of 2.32 billion on launch day. But the story unfolded differently than expected, with Bitcoin’s price disappointing due to investors leaving Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) for ETFs with lower management fees. This switch led to a net outflow of 579 million from GBTC.

Biggest Single Asset ETF Launch

Despite the massive inflows of 1.4 billion into the 10 new ETFs, the Bitcoin market didn’t react as expected. The net outflow from GBTC suggests that until many of GBTC’s holdings are sold and investors have moved into the lower fee vehicles, most ETF-related inflows were neutral to Bitcoin’s price.

Economic Predictions and Bitcoin

The Bitcoin ETFs event sparked a dialogue about the broader economy. Macro analysts Raoul Pal and Henrik Zeberg offered differing insights. Zeberg painted a rather grim picture, predicting a tough economic phase with an initial deflationary bust, a liquidity-driven market bounce, and subsequent stagnation. He also challenged the current market optimism and expectations for a ‘soft landing’.

Differing Views on the Economy’s Future

On the other hand, Pal was more positive, citing a stabilizing housing market and favorable signs from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) survey. Pal argues that the economy is strengthening, with any potential recession already factored into growth assets in 2022. He anticipates an upward trend for assets like the Russell 2000 and cyclicals in 2023.

In conclusion, the Bitcoin ETF launch saw a surprising turn of events with a net outflow from Bitcoin, contrary to expectations. Yet, experts like Ran Neuner and Raoul Pal urge not to judge the ETFs solely on their early performance. The broader economy’s fate remains a matter of debate, with analysts offering varying perspectives on what lies ahead.