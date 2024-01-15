en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Bitcoin ETF Launch Sees Unexpected Outflow: A Look at the Economy

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:01 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 2:13 am EST
Bitcoin ETF Launch Sees Unexpected Outflow: A Look at the Economy

In a historical event, Bitcoin marked the largest single asset ETF launch by volume ever, with 10 new spot vehicles collectively trading a total of 2.32 billion on launch day. But the story unfolded differently than expected, with Bitcoin’s price disappointing due to investors leaving Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) for ETFs with lower management fees. This switch led to a net outflow of 579 million from GBTC.

Biggest Single Asset ETF Launch

Despite the massive inflows of 1.4 billion into the 10 new ETFs, the Bitcoin market didn’t react as expected. The net outflow from GBTC suggests that until many of GBTC’s holdings are sold and investors have moved into the lower fee vehicles, most ETF-related inflows were neutral to Bitcoin’s price.

Economic Predictions and Bitcoin

The Bitcoin ETFs event sparked a dialogue about the broader economy. Macro analysts Raoul Pal and Henrik Zeberg offered differing insights. Zeberg painted a rather grim picture, predicting a tough economic phase with an initial deflationary bust, a liquidity-driven market bounce, and subsequent stagnation. He also challenged the current market optimism and expectations for a ‘soft landing’.

Differing Views on the Economy’s Future

On the other hand, Pal was more positive, citing a stabilizing housing market and favorable signs from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) survey. Pal argues that the economy is strengthening, with any potential recession already factored into growth assets in 2022. He anticipates an upward trend for assets like the Russell 2000 and cyclicals in 2023.

In conclusion, the Bitcoin ETF launch saw a surprising turn of events with a net outflow from Bitcoin, contrary to expectations. Yet, experts like Ran Neuner and Raoul Pal urge not to judge the ETFs solely on their early performance. The broader economy’s fate remains a matter of debate, with analysts offering varying perspectives on what lies ahead.

0
Business Cryptocurrency Economy
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
7 seconds ago
Naski Sports: A New Hub for Skiing Enthusiasts in Cardiff
In the heart of Cardiff’s Freeman’s Parc Industrial Estate, a new beacon has been lit for skiing enthusiasts with the opening of Naski Sports, an independent sports store. Founded by the husband-and-wife duo, John Thomas and Katie Meades, from Penarth, the store has been operational since late last year. The couple, driven by their own
Naski Sports: A New Hub for Skiing Enthusiasts in Cardiff
One Heritage Group PLC Gains 12-Month Extension on Debt Facility
4 mins ago
One Heritage Group PLC Gains 12-Month Extension on Debt Facility
FastCat Shipping Lines to Commence Operations in Bangsamoro Region
4 mins ago
FastCat Shipping Lines to Commence Operations in Bangsamoro Region
DEWA Achieves Milestone with New Substations Commissioning and Records Growth
7 seconds ago
DEWA Achieves Milestone with New Substations Commissioning and Records Growth
Hormel Foods: Navigating Inflation and Pursuing Global Expansion
3 mins ago
Hormel Foods: Navigating Inflation and Pursuing Global Expansion
MENA Leisure and Entertainment Sector Set for Major Growth; MENALAC Awards Open for Nominations
4 mins ago
MENA Leisure and Entertainment Sector Set for Major Growth; MENALAC Awards Open for Nominations
Latest Headlines
World News
Naski Sports: A New Hub for Skiing Enthusiasts in Cardiff
8 seconds
Naski Sports: A New Hub for Skiing Enthusiasts in Cardiff
PAP President Fortune Charumbira Ousted: A Reign Marred by Controversies
11 seconds
PAP President Fortune Charumbira Ousted: A Reign Marred by Controversies
New Diagnostic Method for SARS-CoV-2: A Leap in Rapid Nucleic Acid Detection
4 mins
New Diagnostic Method for SARS-CoV-2: A Leap in Rapid Nucleic Acid Detection
Public Discontent Surfaces as President Herzog Faces Heckling at Rally
4 mins
Public Discontent Surfaces as President Herzog Faces Heckling at Rally
Harris's Suitability for Presidency Questioned in Upcoming Book 'The Truce'
4 mins
Harris's Suitability for Presidency Questioned in Upcoming Book 'The Truce'
Stirling Student Journalist Selected for Winter Olympics Coverage
5 mins
Stirling Student Journalist Selected for Winter Olympics Coverage
Indianapolis Colts GM Chris Ballard Outlines New Team Building Strategy
5 mins
Indianapolis Colts GM Chris Ballard Outlines New Team Building Strategy
Human Change: A Global Campaign for Children's Digital Well-Being Launched at Davos
5 mins
Human Change: A Global Campaign for Children's Digital Well-Being Launched at Davos
Trowbridge to Get £20 Million Health Hub: A Major Upgrade in Health Services
5 mins
Trowbridge to Get £20 Million Health Hub: A Major Upgrade in Health Services
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
7 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app