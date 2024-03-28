Bitcoin ETF Inflows Surge as Cryptocurrency Bounces Back

Inflows into recently launched bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have surged this week as the cryptocurrency's price rebounds from last week's dip.

The nine ETFs introduced in January attracted over $1.2 billion in assets within the first three days of this week, signaling renewed investor interest in bitcoin.

Shifts in Leadership

The influx of assets into bitcoin ETFs has seen shifts in leadership among various funds. While BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust initially led the pack, Fidelity's Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund surpassed it in inflows during the first two days of the week.

However, iShares regained the lead on Wednesday, experiencing its strongest inflows sincee mid-March.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust's Unique Trend

Despite the positive trend in other bitcoin ETFs, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has continued to experience steady outflows since its conversion into an ETF. This trend persists regardless of bitcoin's price movements, with outflows reaching $862.2 million in the first three days of the week.

ETF Flows Impacting Bitcoin Price

Although ETF flows represent a small fraction of bitcoin's total market capitalization, they appear to be influencing the cryptocurrency's price movements. Observers note that bitcoin struggled to rally during periods of ETF outflows, suggesting a significant correlation between ETF flows and bitcoin's price dynamics.