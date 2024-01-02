en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Bitcoin Breaks $45,000 Mark Amid Anticipation of ETF Approval

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:49 am EST
Bitcoin Breaks $45,000 Mark Amid Anticipation of ETF Approval

Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, has witnessed a significant surge, breaching the $45,000 mark for the first time since April 2022. The digital asset experienced a 4.3% increase, trading at $45,355 as of 12:25 p.m. Singapore time. This substantial price movement is fueled largely by the growing anticipation of the approval of an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that would invest directly in Bitcoin.

ETF Approval Fuels Bitcoin Surge

The possibility of approval for exchange-traded spot Bitcoin funds by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has played a critical role in this price surge. Traders are optimistic, expecting Bitcoin to touch the $50,000 mark soon, riding on the spot ETF optimism. The deadline for the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s decision on the approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF is January 10, which has further intensified the trading activities.

Impact on Other Digital Tokens

The upward movement in Bitcoin’s value is not an isolated event. It has also positively influenced other digital tokens. Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency, registered a rise of up to 2.6%. The buoyancy in the cryptocurrency market indicates the broader risk-on sentiment fueled by expectations of declining interest rates in the United States.

Bitcoin’s Market Cap Surpasses Major Companies

Bitcoin’s total value by market capitalization continues to balloon, surpassing companies like Tesla and Meta Platforms. On New Year’s Day, Bitcoin briefly surpassed $45,000, reaching a market cap of over $836 billion and seeing trading volumes of $22 billion. Despite a subsequent dip in price, Bitcoin’s performance over the past year, with a rise of over 171% compared to the previous year, underscores the growing acceptance and influence of cryptocurrencies in the global financial landscape.

0
Business Cryptocurrency
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

The Rise of Generative AI: Revolutionizing The Modern Workplace

By BNN Correspondents

BGC Records Increased Annual Loss Despite Revenue Growth

By Geeta Pillai

Oil Firm Threatens Legal Action over Alleged Land Grab in Lagos

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Michigan Ticket Wins $842 Million Powerball Jackpot

By Justice Nwafor

Generative AI Attracts Global Investments: A Deep Dive into the Seismi ...
@AI & ML · 2 mins
Generative AI Attracts Global Investments: A Deep Dive into the Seismi ...
heart comment 0
Navigating the Financial Services Landscape: Opportunities and Trends

By Ebenezer Mensah

Navigating the Financial Services Landscape: Opportunities and Trends
Johannesburg Anticipates Decline in Fuel Prices: Impact and Concerns

By Israel Ojoko

Johannesburg Anticipates Decline in Fuel Prices: Impact and Concerns
Singapore’s Economy Records Fastest Growth Since 2022

By Waqas Arain

Singapore's Economy Records Fastest Growth Since 2022
Philippine Stock Exchange Eyes Major Rebound in IPO Activity for 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Philippine Stock Exchange Eyes Major Rebound in IPO Activity for 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Uganda to Host Prestigious Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference
1 min
Uganda to Host Prestigious Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference
Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference 2024: 44 Confirm Attendance
1 min
Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference 2024: 44 Confirm Attendance
Oil Prices Surge as Iran Sends Warship to the Red Sea Amid Rising Tensions
1 min
Oil Prices Surge as Iran Sends Warship to the Red Sea Amid Rising Tensions
Ogun State Governor Promises Unprecedented Development in 2024
2 mins
Ogun State Governor Promises Unprecedented Development in 2024
Lagos State Residents Welcome 2024 with Renewed Hope and Expectations
4 mins
Lagos State Residents Welcome 2024 with Renewed Hope and Expectations
Detroit Lions' Coach Moves Past Controversy, Eyes Playoffs
4 mins
Detroit Lions' Coach Moves Past Controversy, Eyes Playoffs
Self-Leadership: The Secret to Fulfilling New Year's Resolutions
4 mins
Self-Leadership: The Secret to Fulfilling New Year's Resolutions
People's Pharmacy Discusses 'Long Flu', Diabetes Treatment, and Unconventional Nail Fungus Remedy
4 mins
People's Pharmacy Discusses 'Long Flu', Diabetes Treatment, and Unconventional Nail Fungus Remedy
Kaizer Chiefs Coach Quashes New Striker Speculations
5 mins
Kaizer Chiefs Coach Quashes New Striker Speculations
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
11 mins
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
34 mins
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
39 mins
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
41 mins
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
50 mins
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
2 hours
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
7 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
8 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
8 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app