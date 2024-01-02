en English
Business

Bitcoin Breaks $45,000 Mark Amid Anticipation of ETF Approval

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:42 am EST
Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, has witnessed a significant surge, breaching the $45,000 mark for the first time since April 2022. The digital asset experienced a 4.3% increase, trading at $45,355 as of 12:25 p.m. Singapore time. This substantial price movement is fueled largely by the growing anticipation of the approval of an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that would invest directly in Bitcoin.

ETF Approval Fuels Bitcoin Surge

The possibility of approval for exchange-traded spot Bitcoin funds by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has played a critical role in this price surge. Traders are optimistic, expecting Bitcoin to touch the $50,000 mark soon, riding on the spot ETF optimism. The deadline for the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s decision on the approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF is January 10, which has further intensified the trading activities.

Impact on Other Digital Tokens

The upward movement in Bitcoin’s value is not an isolated event. It has also positively influenced other digital tokens. Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency, registered a rise of up to 2.6%. The buoyancy in the cryptocurrency market indicates the broader risk-on sentiment fueled by expectations of declining interest rates in the United States.

Bitcoin’s Market Cap Surpasses Major Companies

Bitcoin’s total value by market capitalization continues to balloon, surpassing companies like Tesla and Meta Platforms. On New Year’s Day, Bitcoin briefly surpassed $45,000, reaching a market cap of over $836 billion and seeing trading volumes of $22 billion. Despite a subsequent dip in price, Bitcoin’s performance over the past year, with a rise of over 171% compared to the previous year, underscores the growing acceptance and influence of cryptocurrencies in the global financial landscape.

Business Cryptocurrency
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

