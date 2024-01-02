en English
Bitcoin Braces for 2024 Halving: A Look at Industry Preparedness

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:19 pm EST
As the world of cryptocurrency braces itself for the impending fourth Bitcoin halving event in 2024, the Bitcoin community is aflutter with anticipation. A momentous occurrence, the halving will see the mining reward dwindling from 6.25 BTC to 3.125 BTC, thereby affecting the profitability and return on investment for miners. These miners play an indispensable role in maintaining and expanding the blockchain, making this event a significant milestone.

A Drive for Efficiency

Bitcoin mining companies are gearing up for this change, with industry leaders such as Taras Kulyk of SunnySide Digital and Jaime Leverton of Hut8 stressing the importance of mining efficiency. To counterbalance the reduced rewards, Hut8 is honing its operations by developing cutting-edge software and securing power plants in Ontario, Canada. The company’s merger with USBTC has also bolstered its hash rate, solidifying its standing in the face of the impending halving.

Implications for Bitcoin’s Price and Transaction Fees

One cannot overlook the possible repercussions the halving could have on Bitcoin’s price and transaction fees. Lower-efficiency miners may find themselves at a crossroads if the economic incentives fail to cover their operational costs. Insights from Colin Harper of Luxor and Adam Sullivan of Core Scientific suggest that the halving’s impact will be directly linked to Bitcoin’s price, with the possibility of miners exiting the industry if prices plunge.

Optimism Amidst Uncertainty

However, the consensus among industry professionals remains positive. As long as Bitcoin retains its value, mining operations will persist. The post-halving landscape also holds promise due to the introduction of Bitcoin Ordinals and the increasing scarcity of new Bitcoin. Adam Back of Blockstream has dispelled fears of a ‘Bitcoin death spiral,’ citing the surge in mining profitability and the industry’s comprehensive preparations for the halving.

The future of Bitcoin mining beyond 2024 hinges on price performance and mining efficiency. As the halving draws closer, the industry watches with bated breath, ready to adapt to the new landscape that lies ahead.

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

