Bitcoin Block Size Wars 2017: An In-depth Look

As we delve into the annals of cryptocurrency history, 2017 stands out as a year of significant internal conflict within the Bitcoin community, a dispute that has come to be known as the 'Block Size Wars.' This contention revolved around a proposed upgrade to the Bitcoin Core code, a change intended to increase the block size limit and, in turn, enhance the network's capacity to process transactions.

The New York Agreement

The proposal, often referred to as a 'hard fork', was a part of the New York Agreement, which received support from 58 cryptocurrency businesses. These businesses, driven by the prospect of reducing network congestion and escalating their transaction processing capabilities, backed the change. The potential benefit? Increased fee revenue.

Miners' Involvement in the Block Size Wars

The debate intensified when several mining pools—entities that play a crucial role in the blockchain for validating and processing transactions—endorsed the block size increase. Given the miners' profound influence in adopting new versions of the Bitcoin software, their support led many to believe that the implementation of the enlarged block size was inevitable.

Bitcoin Cash: A Result of the Block Size Wars

The conflict ultimately led to a split in the community and the creation of Bitcoin Cash with a larger block size of 32 MB. Launched as a response to the scaling limitations and congestion of the Bitcoin network, Bitcoin Cash aimed to process transactions faster and at a lower cost. The main difference between Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash lies in their block size—with Bitcoin using a 1 MB block size and Bitcoin Cash employing a 32 MB block size. This allows Bitcoin Cash to process up to 100 transactions per second, resulting in lower network congestion, faster transaction times, and reduced fees.

Despite sharing similarities in their codebase, capped supply of 21 million coins, halving schedule, and the utilization of the Proof of Work consensus algorithm, Bitcoin has significantly outperformed Bitcoin Cash in terms of market gains. However, the resolution of the Block Size Wars and the current state of the Bitcoin block size limit remains a story for another day.