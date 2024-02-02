Bitcoin Advocate Max Keiser Criticizes Dogecoin, Credits Bitcoin for El Salvador's Lowered Crime Rate

Renowned Bitcoin advocate and self-proclaimed maximalist, Max Keiser, has thrown shade at Dogecoin (DOGE) in a recent social media exchange. The criticism came in response to a tweet by Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, concerning the U.S. government and the historical 'Committee of Public Safety.' Keiser seized this opportunity to belittle DOGE, referring to it as an 's-coin' and drawing a stark contrast between its market performance and the success of Bitcoin in El Salvador.

El Salvador's Bitcoin Success Story

Keiser pointed out the significant reduction in El Salvador's homicide rate since the country adopted Bitcoin as legal tender under President Nayib Bukele's administration in 2020. This observation served as a basis for his argument that cryptocurrencies like DOGE are inferior and that widespread crime rates are linked to the global use of fiat currencies.

Keiser's Track Record of Crypto Criticisms

Keiser has a history of critiquing other cryptocurrencies. In the past, he has targeted XRP, SOL, among others, labeling them as 'centralized garbage.' He has also made bold predictions about their future value diminution relative to Bitcoin. Keiser's comments continue to fuel the ongoing discourse around the legitimacy and potential of various cryptocurrencies.

El Salvador's Cryptocurrency Adoption Beyond Bitcoin

Besides Bitcoin, El Salvador has also extended its support for Tether's USDT by allowing the purchase of Salvadorian citizenship for $1 million worth of either Bitcoin or USDT. This move has garnered interest from 153 individuals so far. As for Bitcoin's market performance, it recently experienced a nearly 3% increase before witnessing a minor dip, trading at $42,625 on the Bitstamp exchange at the time of writing.