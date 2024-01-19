Bit.Store Joins Hands with TrueUSD to Expand Crypto Card Recharge Options

Bit.Store, a Berlin-based crypto card provider, took a major stride in expanding their financial services spectrum on Friday, announcing a new partnership with TrueUSD (TUSD). The collaboration underscores Bit.Store's commitment to growth and innovation, providing their users with a broader array of options for crypto card recharges.

A Stablecoin Addition to Bit.Store's Offering

TrueUSD, a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, has earned a reputation for its reliability. It employs smart contracts to issue a tokenized version of the US dollar, making it a safe and simple-to-use option for managing digital funds. Notably, it is the first stablecoin with real-time attestations of reserve holdings, verified by independent third parties. These attestations are routinely audited and publicly disclosed, fostering a high level of transparency that bolsters trust in the coin.

With the inclusion of TUSD in its crypto card recharge options, Bit.Store takes a significant leap forward in offering its users greater flexibility and stability in managing their digital funds. Users can now recharge their Bit.Store Crypto Card with TUSD, alongside other supported cryptocurrencies.

Bit.Store's Expansion Blueprint

Bit.Store's partnership with TUSD is part of a bigger vision. The crypto card provider aims to broaden its service offerings, with plans for mobile app development, expansion of its ambassador program, and the addition of new top-up options such as Bitcoin ordinals. These ambitious plans reflect Bit.Store's commitment to enhancing the user experience and promoting the integration of cryptocurrency into daily financial transactions.

TrueUSD's Market Performance

Despite a recent de-pegging incident that saw TUSD drop to $0.9712, the stablecoin has since neared its stable value, trading at $0.9905. With a market cap of $1.89 billion and a 24-hour trade volume of nearly $159 million, TUSD remains a strong player in the cryptocurrency market. In contrast, First Digital USD (FDUSD), a competitor of TrueUSD, has been trading at a premium since the Manta Launchpool, although TUSD has stabilized significantly.