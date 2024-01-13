en English
Binance to Discontinue Binance Liquid Swap Service from January 19

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:00 am EST
Leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance has declared the discontinuation of its Binance Liquid Swap service, effective from January 19, 2024, at 04:00 UTC. The decision stems from an intensive review of product offerings, as the exchange aims to focus on products that deliver utmost value and competitive services to its user base.

Binance Liquid Swap: End of the Road

The affected liquidity pools, including BNB/BTC, BNB/ETH, BTC/ETH, BTC/WBTC, TUSD/USDT, and WBETH/ETH, will be removed, disabling new subscriptions, trades, or redemptions on Binance Liquid Swap after the mentioned date and time. Users holding positions in these liquidity pools will witness an automatic transfer of their assets to their Spot wallets.

Retirement of SAPI and WSS Endpoints

Binance’s statement also detailed the retirement of all SAPI and WSS endpoints related to Binance Liquid Swap, which will occur a week later, on January 26, 2024, at 04:00 UTC. Users utilizing these endpoints are advised to disconnect their systems before the retirement date to circumvent potential issues.

Implications for Users

From January 15, 2024, 04:00 UTC, users won’t be able to add liquidity into the affected pools. They have the option to redeem their assets from the affected liquidity pools before January 19, 2024, 04:00 UTC, post which deposits in the liquidity pools will be automatically redeemed to users’ Spot wallets. As Liquid Swap positions are subject to changes in composition ratios due to the nature of liquidity pools, users are encouraged to refer to the Liquid Swap Terms of Use and FAQ for more information.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

