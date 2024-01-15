Binance Scrutinizes Privacy Coins Amid Compliance Concerns

Major cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, is in the process of scrutinizing privacy coins listed on its platform, with the potential to delist some. This development follows months of engagement with representatives from privacy coin projects, such as Zcash, aiming to address compliance worries.

Privacy Coins and Compliance Challenges

Privacy coins like Zcash pose a significant challenge for exchanges like Binance, primarily due to the difficulty in tracing the origin of funds. The anonymity features offered by these coins hamper the ability to ensure that funds are not sourced from addresses flagged by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC). This makes compliance a fraught issue.

Binance's Efforts for a Solution

Since November 2023, Binance has been in regular discussions with Jason McGee, a member of the Zcash community grants team, in an attempt to find a solution that would prevent Zcash from being delisted. However, these efforts may not be enough. Despite the ongoing cooperation, Binance may still opt to delist some privacy coins if they fail to comply with its requirements.

Decision Expected Soon

Binance is expected to make its decision by January 19. The exchange has recently tagged Zcash and another privacy coin, Monero, with a monitoring label, indicating a heightened scrutiny of these assets.

In a related development, Binance and another exchange, OKX, have been delisted from Apple's App Store and Google's Play Store in India. This move is part of India's efforts to enforce compliance with the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) requirements under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). While Binance is actively addressing these compliance issues and is engaged in discussions with regulatory bodies in India, the country's recent implementation of a 30% tax on crypto transactions and a 1% tax deducted at source (TDS) for transactions exceeding INR 10,000 has led to a decline in local cryptocurrency trading volume. Binance, however, has assured its Indian user base that existing installations of the Binance app will continue to function seamlessly.