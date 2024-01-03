Binance Launchpad Unveils Xai (XAI), a Gaming Blockchain Built on Arbitrum

In a move indicative of its commitment to fostering innovation in the rapidly evolving cryptocurrency ecosystem, the notable cryptocurrency exchange platform, Binance, has announced the introduction of its 43rd project on the Binance Launchpad: Xai (XAI), a gaming blockchain built on Arbitrum. The introduction of XAI reflects Binance’s strategic engagement with the trending AI market, following the earlier launch of NFPrompt (NFP) and Sleepless AI (AI) as the 41st and 42nd projects respectively.

Token Farming and Trading

Users can farm XAI tokens by depositing BNB, FDUSD, and TUSD into designated pools over a period of four days. On January 9, 2024, at 10:00 (UTC), Binance will list XAI for trading with multiple pair options including BTC, USDT, BNB, FDUSD, TUSD, and TRY. The token will be recognized under the Seed Tag as a Launchpad token. However, staking for XAI requires KYC-verified accounts and is subject to an hourly limit per user within the respective pools.

XAI Token Details

XAI has a maximum supply limit of 2.5 billion tokens, with 277,118,150 tokens (11.08%) currently in circulation. The Launchpool allocation for XAI is 7.5 million tokens, amounting to 3% of its total supply. The BNB pool will receive the lion’s share of 60 million XAI for distribution, while the FDUSD and TUSD pools will each distribute 7.5 million XAI. The farming period is set from January 5 to January 8, 2024.

Eligibility and Restriction

Not all users are eligible for participation as it depends on their country or region of residence and must comply with local policies. This caveat underscores the myriad jurisdictional challenges that global platforms like Binance must navigate in the burgeoning crypto space.

Xai Blockchain and Its Potential

With a vision to onboard traditional gamers to web3 gaming, Xai empowers them to participate in open trade, trade in-game items in their favorite games without the necessity of interacting with crypto wallets, and operate a node to receive network rewards and participate in governance. This addresses scalability, gas fees, wallet interaction hurdles, and stability issues in blockchain gaming. XAI, the native gas token of Xai, offers various utilities like yield account staking, culture account operators, and governance account staking. Xai operates as an Arbitrum Orbit chain and has raised 10MM from three rounds of fundraising. The project has raised over 20 million through node sales in three weeks and has existing products like the Xai Blockchain and Sentry Nodes.