en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Cryptocurrency

Binance Launchpad Unveils Xai (XAI), a Gaming Blockchain Built on Arbitrum

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:56 am EST
Binance Launchpad Unveils Xai (XAI), a Gaming Blockchain Built on Arbitrum

In a move indicative of its commitment to fostering innovation in the rapidly evolving cryptocurrency ecosystem, the notable cryptocurrency exchange platform, Binance, has announced the introduction of its 43rd project on the Binance Launchpad: Xai (XAI), a gaming blockchain built on Arbitrum. The introduction of XAI reflects Binance’s strategic engagement with the trending AI market, following the earlier launch of NFPrompt (NFP) and Sleepless AI (AI) as the 41st and 42nd projects respectively.

Token Farming and Trading

Users can farm XAI tokens by depositing BNB, FDUSD, and TUSD into designated pools over a period of four days. On January 9, 2024, at 10:00 (UTC), Binance will list XAI for trading with multiple pair options including BTC, USDT, BNB, FDUSD, TUSD, and TRY. The token will be recognized under the Seed Tag as a Launchpad token. However, staking for XAI requires KYC-verified accounts and is subject to an hourly limit per user within the respective pools.

XAI Token Details

XAI has a maximum supply limit of 2.5 billion tokens, with 277,118,150 tokens (11.08%) currently in circulation. The Launchpool allocation for XAI is 7.5 million tokens, amounting to 3% of its total supply. The BNB pool will receive the lion’s share of 60 million XAI for distribution, while the FDUSD and TUSD pools will each distribute 7.5 million XAI. The farming period is set from January 5 to January 8, 2024.

Eligibility and Restriction

Not all users are eligible for participation as it depends on their country or region of residence and must comply with local policies. This caveat underscores the myriad jurisdictional challenges that global platforms like Binance must navigate in the burgeoning crypto space.

Xai Blockchain and Its Potential

With a vision to onboard traditional gamers to web3 gaming, Xai empowers them to participate in open trade, trade in-game items in their favorite games without the necessity of interacting with crypto wallets, and operate a node to receive network rewards and participate in governance. This addresses scalability, gas fees, wallet interaction hurdles, and stability issues in blockchain gaming. XAI, the native gas token of Xai, offers various utilities like yield account staking, culture account operators, and governance account staking. Xai operates as an Arbitrum Orbit chain and has raised 10MM from three rounds of fundraising. The project has raised over 20 million through node sales in three weeks and has existing products like the Xai Blockchain and Sentry Nodes.

0
Cryptocurrency
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Justin Sun Moves Huge USDT Volume to Binance Amid Market Downturn

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Emerging Players Reshaping the DeFi Landscape: Chainlink, NEAR Protocol, and Pullix

By Rafia Tasleem

BUX Braces for Legal Action Amid Token Controversy

By Mazhar Abbas

Arbitrum Sees Significant Price Surge, Outshines Other Ethereum-based Layer Two Solutions

By BNN Correspondents

BRC Application Achieves Significant User Growth; Eyes on Prominence i ...
@Business · 40 mins
BRC Application Achieves Significant User Growth; Eyes on Prominence i ...
heart comment 0
Digital Asset Investment Sector Witnesses Surge in Capital Inflow

By Mazhar Abbas

Digital Asset Investment Sector Witnesses Surge in Capital Inflow
Cathedra Bitcoin Inc. Ramps Up Mining Operations with a 14% Boost in Hash Rate

By Salman Khan

Cathedra Bitcoin Inc. Ramps Up Mining Operations with a 14% Boost in Hash Rate
Arbitrum’s ARB Token Hits Record High, Surpassing Broader Crypto Market

By Wojciech Zylm

Arbitrum's ARB Token Hits Record High, Surpassing Broader Crypto Market
EOS Cryptocurrency Faces Historic One-Day Loss Amid Market Turmoil

By BNN Correspondents

EOS Cryptocurrency Faces Historic One-Day Loss Amid Market Turmoil
Latest Headlines
World News
NightHawk Biosciences Commences Development of Novel Biologic for Substance Use Disorders
33 seconds
NightHawk Biosciences Commences Development of Novel Biologic for Substance Use Disorders
Senator Tom Cotton Endorses Donald Trump for 2024 Presidential Bid
36 seconds
Senator Tom Cotton Endorses Donald Trump for 2024 Presidential Bid
From the Golf Course to the Football Pitch: Rory McIlroy's Candid Conversation with Gary Neville
36 seconds
From the Golf Course to the Football Pitch: Rory McIlroy's Candid Conversation with Gary Neville
Chingiz Allazov Backs Takeru Segawa in Upcoming Super-Fight
50 seconds
Chingiz Allazov Backs Takeru Segawa in Upcoming Super-Fight
NightHawk Biosciences Embarks on Novel Biologic Project for Substance Use Disorders
1 min
NightHawk Biosciences Embarks on Novel Biologic Project for Substance Use Disorders
Injury Sidelines Timo Meier: New Jersey Devils vs Washington Capitals Upcoming Game Analysis
2 mins
Injury Sidelines Timo Meier: New Jersey Devils vs Washington Capitals Upcoming Game Analysis
Cardiovascular Disease: The Silent Killer and the Battle for Early Detection
2 mins
Cardiovascular Disease: The Silent Killer and the Battle for Early Detection
Pennsylvania Governor Shapiro Braces for a Challenging Year Ahead
2 mins
Pennsylvania Governor Shapiro Braces for a Challenging Year Ahead
Imran Khan Charged with Contempt of Electoral Commission, Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan
3 mins
Imran Khan Charged with Contempt of Electoral Commission, Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
6 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
12 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app