Binance Calls for Constructive Dialogue with Nigerian Authorities Amid Service Suspension in Naira

As two executives from Binance remain detained in Nigeria for the second week in a row without any charges publicly brought against them, the crypto exchange issued a blog post on Mar. 13, emphasizing its commitment to compliance with local laws and regulations. In the post, Binance underscored its dedication to fostering responsible growth in Nigeria’s crypto sector, saying it has been in cooperation with Nigerian law enforcement agencies, including the Nigeria Police Force and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission at least since June 2020.

Between June 2020 and February 2024, Binance’s financial crime compliance (FCC) teams responded to 626 information requests coming from Nigerian law enforcement agencies or related to investigations pertinent to Nigeria, with an average of 37.4 hours between submission and resolution. This demonstrates Binance’s proactive approach to compliance and its efforts to maintain a positive relationship with Nigerian authorities.

Nigeria’s Efforts to Stabilize the Naira

This detention seems to be part of Nigeria’s efforts to stabilize the naira and combat currency speculation through crypto exchanges. Previously, the Nigerian government ordered telecom and internet service providers to restrict access to several crypto exchanges, including Binance, Coinbase, and Kraken, in an attempt to address currency depreciation. In response, Binance removed the naira for trading from its platform.

At the end of the post, Binance called on Nigerian authorities to engage with crypto partners with a “proven track record of constructive collaboration,” implying its readiness to solve the recently sparked issue between the exchange and Nigerian officials. As the adoption of financial technology in the country accelerates, law enforcement and regulators should be able to rely on industry-leading partners like Binance for fostering a secure and compliant crypto ecosystem in Nigeria.

Despite the current challenges, this situation highlights the importance of collaboration between crypto platforms and regulatory bodies to ensure the growth of digital finance in a manner that is secure, compliant, and beneficial for all stakeholders involved. The ongoing dialogue between Binance and Nigerian authorities may very well set a precedent for how crypto-related disputes are managed and resolved in the future.