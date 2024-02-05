Biden's Financial Regulators Disagree Over SEC's Custody Banking Rule Revisions

A rare divergence has surfaced in President Biden's financial regulatory team over proposed modifications to the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) safeguarding rule for custody banking. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael Hsu have expressed their apprehensions to Rep. Andy Barr concerning the SEC's proposed rule amendments, which could mandate significant modifications in custody practices at depository institutions. These changes could potentially escalate client costs or limit service offerings.

Disagreement Among Regulators

This disagreement among regulators is unusual as they typically avoid public criticism of each other within the same administration. Barr, who chairs the House Financial Services Committee's financial institutions subcommittee, has described the lack of discussion with other regulators as 'alarming.' He also stated that the SEC under Gary Gensler has 'gone rogue.'

SEC's Response to Cryptocurrency Industry

The SEC's proposal is largely a reaction to the expanding cryptocurrency industry and the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX. It includes a mandate for qualified custodians, such as banks, to segregate clients' cash to safeguard the assets from the bank's creditors in the event of a failure. Hsu emphasized that such a requirement would be a drastic departure from current practices where client funds are generally considered unsecured deposit liabilities.

Increased Liability for Custodians

The proposed rule incorporates strict standards of care for all custody agreements, which could potentially amplify liability for custodians. The banking regulators' concerns might influence the SEC's final decision on the rule, which is still under consideration. Both Powell and Hsu have communicated their concerns to the SEC, though not in the form of an official letter.