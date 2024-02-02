President Biden Orders U.S. Bitcoin Miners to Disclose Power Usage Data

In a significant strategic move, the President Joe Biden administration has mandated all Bitcoin mining operations in the United States to disclose their electricity consumption. This decision, under an emergency directive, comes in the wake of escalating concerns about grid stability in the country.

SEC's Recognition of Bitcoin as a Legitimate Commodity

This development unfolds against a backdrop where Bitcoin is increasingly acknowledged as a legitimate commodity. This recognition is evidenced by the Securities and Exchange Commission's approval of 11 Spot Bitcoin ETFs, a decision prompted by a court's critique of the agency.

The administration's directive is marked as 'mandatory' and carries a stern warning that false reporting will be considered a criminal offense. The required data includes specifics about the mining operations such as location, electricity consumption, percentage used for mining, ASIC miner details, and hashrate output. The responsibility of collecting this data rests with the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).

Potential Implications and Concerns

While the data collection could offer valuable insights into the energy usage of the bitcoin mining industry, there are concerns about potential negative implications. A significant worry is the disregard of benefits such as the utilization of wasted energy, which might be overlooked. The administration's move is perceived by some as an anti-bitcoin stance and an attempt to safeguard the traditional banking system, which is reportedly struggling.

Bitcoin miners in the US consumed an amount of electricity equivalent to the entire state of Utah in 2023, representing 0.6% to 2.3% of the country's total demand. Such statistics have spurred concerns among policymakers and electric grid planners. According to the International Energy Agency, crypto mining accounted for 0.4% of the global annual electricity consumption in 2023, with Bitcoin accounting for 120TWh out of the total 130TWh consumed. The report estimates that the electricity consumption from crypto mining will surge by 40% in 2026, reaching 160TWh.

Highlighting the growing significance of the US in the global landscape, the country emerged as the largest mining hub in the world after China banned crypto mining operations in 2021. As this situation evolves, the Biden administration's stance on Bitcoin mining and its associated energy usage will continue to draw attention from all corners of the globe.