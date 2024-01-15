en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Cryptocurrency

Bank of England’s Governor Critiques Bitcoin, Discusses Potential of Scalable Blockchains

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:25 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 8:22 am EST
Bank of England’s Governor Critiques Bitcoin, Discusses Potential of Scalable Blockchains

Andrew Bailey, the Governor of the Bank of England, voiced his skepticism about Bitcoin’s efficiency and suitability as a core financial service in a meeting with the United Kingdom Parliament Treasury Committee. His comments were part of a wider discussion on the Bank of England’s (BoE) latest Financial Stability Report on January 10, 2024. Bailey, along with Deputy Governor Sarah Breeden, highlighted the challenges regulators face in adapting to the rapidly evolving world of digital assets.

Bitcoin: A Misfit in Traditional Finance?

Bailey’s critique of Bitcoin centered around its inefficiency as a payment method. However, his concerns extend beyond this single cryptocurrency. He also discussed the opacity of stablecoins and their lack of stability, further underscoring the difficulties in integrating digital currencies into the traditional financial system. Breeden echoed these sentiments, identifying the absence of a comprehensive regulatory framework as a significant barrier to this integration.

Legislative Progress and the Promise of CBDCs

Despite these challenges, progress is being made in the legislative arena. The Financial Services and Markets Act 2023 was brought up as a beacon of hope. This legislation represents a step towards incorporating digital assets into the mainstream, providing a much-needed regulatory structure for the digital financial landscape.

The meeting also saw the discussion of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), a potential game-changer in the world of finance. Bailey highlighted privacy and programmability as key considerations for CBDCs. However, he also raised concerns about the inefficiency of certain blockchains, which could pose challenges to the implementation of a British CBDC, or ‘Britcoin’.

Scalable Blockchains: The Future of Digital Finance?

The conversation turned more optimistic when discussing blockchains like BSV (Bitcoin SV), known for their scalability and capacity to process large volumes of transactions with minimal costs. This feature could make such blockchains more suitable for a retail CBDC that adheres to stringent regulatory requirements.

The committee also referenced a whitepaper by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) which explores the challenges of current distributed ledger technologies (DLTs) and the strategies to address these limitations. The whitepaper suggests that the DLT space is the fastest-growing area of innovation in the technology sector and calls for a technology-agnostic approach and flexible policies towards blockchain to avoid obsolescence.

0
Cryptocurrency Finance United Kingdom
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Cryptocurrency

See more
9 mins ago
Polkadot Gears Up for Major Evolution with the Launch of Polkadot 2.0 in Early 2024
In 2024, the blockchain industry is set to witness a significant evolution with the imminent launch of Polkadot 2.0. This transformative upgrade is the brainchild of one of the original founders of Ethereum, Gavin Wood, and his team. A comprehensive review by Altcoin Daily, a leading crypto channel, has shed light on the unprecedented enhancements
Polkadot Gears Up for Major Evolution with the Launch of Polkadot 2.0 in Early 2024
Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark Sees Significant Growth Amid Market Volatility
1 hour ago
Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark Sees Significant Growth Amid Market Volatility
Kinka Gold Launches $KNK: A Gold-Backed Stablecoin Aiming to Reinvent Investment Security
2 hours ago
Kinka Gold Launches $KNK: A Gold-Backed Stablecoin Aiming to Reinvent Investment Security
Ethereum Could Rally to $3,400, Predicts Analyst Ali Martinez
30 mins ago
Ethereum Could Rally to $3,400, Predicts Analyst Ali Martinez
Bitcoin SV's Teranode: A Gamechanger for Blockchain Scalability
1 hour ago
Bitcoin SV's Teranode: A Gamechanger for Blockchain Scalability
Crypto Clampdown: Google Removes Cryptocurrency Apps from Play Store
1 hour ago
Crypto Clampdown: Google Removes Cryptocurrency Apps from Play Store
Latest Headlines
World News
Iowa Caucuses Kick-Off 2024 Presidential Nomination Process
11 seconds
Iowa Caucuses Kick-Off 2024 Presidential Nomination Process
Pityriasis Rosea Occurrences Post-COVID-19 Vaccination: A Dovepress Study
15 seconds
Pityriasis Rosea Occurrences Post-COVID-19 Vaccination: A Dovepress Study
Handshake Snub Sparks Controversy After Maryland's Basketball Victory
24 seconds
Handshake Snub Sparks Controversy After Maryland's Basketball Victory
Ablett Family Shares Joy and Resilience Amidst Health Crisis
31 seconds
Ablett Family Shares Joy and Resilience Amidst Health Crisis
Iowa Survey Reveals Trump's Unwavering Support Among Republicans despite Legal Challenges
33 seconds
Iowa Survey Reveals Trump's Unwavering Support Among Republicans despite Legal Challenges
Baroka FC Embroiled in Salary Controversy: A Symptom of a Larger Issue in South African Football?
54 seconds
Baroka FC Embroiled in Salary Controversy: A Symptom of a Larger Issue in South African Football?
Vince McMahon's Life and Career Explored in Upcoming Netflix Documentary Series
2 mins
Vince McMahon's Life and Career Explored in Upcoming Netflix Documentary Series
Nigeria's Supreme Court Reserves Judgment in Rivers State Election Appeal
2 mins
Nigeria's Supreme Court Reserves Judgment in Rivers State Election Appeal
Pulwama's Pursuit of Healthcare Excellence: An Evaluation of National Quality Assurance Standards
2 mins
Pulwama's Pursuit of Healthcare Excellence: An Evaluation of National Quality Assurance Standards
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
46 mins
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
1 hour
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
2 hours
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
2 hours
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
2 hours
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
3 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
3 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app