Bank of England’s Governor Critiques Bitcoin, Discusses Potential of Scalable Blockchains

Andrew Bailey, the Governor of the Bank of England, voiced his skepticism about Bitcoin’s efficiency and suitability as a core financial service in a meeting with the United Kingdom Parliament Treasury Committee. His comments were part of a wider discussion on the Bank of England’s (BoE) latest Financial Stability Report on January 10, 2024. Bailey, along with Deputy Governor Sarah Breeden, highlighted the challenges regulators face in adapting to the rapidly evolving world of digital assets.

Bitcoin: A Misfit in Traditional Finance?

Bailey’s critique of Bitcoin centered around its inefficiency as a payment method. However, his concerns extend beyond this single cryptocurrency. He also discussed the opacity of stablecoins and their lack of stability, further underscoring the difficulties in integrating digital currencies into the traditional financial system. Breeden echoed these sentiments, identifying the absence of a comprehensive regulatory framework as a significant barrier to this integration.

Legislative Progress and the Promise of CBDCs

Despite these challenges, progress is being made in the legislative arena. The Financial Services and Markets Act 2023 was brought up as a beacon of hope. This legislation represents a step towards incorporating digital assets into the mainstream, providing a much-needed regulatory structure for the digital financial landscape.

The meeting also saw the discussion of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), a potential game-changer in the world of finance. Bailey highlighted privacy and programmability as key considerations for CBDCs. However, he also raised concerns about the inefficiency of certain blockchains, which could pose challenges to the implementation of a British CBDC, or ‘Britcoin’.

Scalable Blockchains: The Future of Digital Finance?

The conversation turned more optimistic when discussing blockchains like BSV (Bitcoin SV), known for their scalability and capacity to process large volumes of transactions with minimal costs. This feature could make such blockchains more suitable for a retail CBDC that adheres to stringent regulatory requirements.

The committee also referenced a whitepaper by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) which explores the challenges of current distributed ledger technologies (DLTs) and the strategies to address these limitations. The whitepaper suggests that the DLT space is the fastest-growing area of innovation in the technology sector and calls for a technology-agnostic approach and flexible policies towards blockchain to avoid obsolescence.