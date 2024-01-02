en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Avalanche Surpasses Dogecoin in Market Cap: A Shift in Crypto Dynamics

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:00 am EST
Avalanche Surpasses Dogecoin in Market Cap: A Shift in Crypto Dynamics

In the dynamic world of cryptocurrency, Dogecoin (DOGE)—a player once bolstered by a cloud of hype—is witnessing a drop in its market stature. Recently, digital tokens like Cardano and Avalanche (AVAX) have outshone Dogecoin in terms of market capitalization, a shift that underscores the changing value perception in the crypto market.

The Rise of Avalanche

Avalanche, the latest to eclipse Dogecoin’s market cap, has seen commendable growth of 112.90%, with its valuation soaring from $41.63 to $44.90. Boasting a market cap of approximately $15.34 billion, Avalanche’s ascent reflects its robust network and promising potential for growth. The token’s ability to scale new heights in the crypto space makes it a notable contender in the DeFi (Decentralized Finance) market.

A recent surge of 12% propelled Avalanche’s value to $42.67, exceeding Dogecoin’s market cap. Amid this, the cumulative crypto market cap has reached $1.82 trillion. Bitcoin, the pioneering cryptocurrency, continues to dominate with a 7% hike, cresting at $45,000. Other digital currencies, including Solana (SOL) and Chainlink (LINK), have also exhibited impressive performance. SOL has appreciated by 200% over the last two months, while LINK has seen a 5.7% rise on the day.

Challenges for Dogecoin

Despite Avalanche’s 280% uptick over the past two months, some market watchers believe it could be overheated. However, the shift in market cap rankings following Cardano and now Avalanche surpassing Dogecoin deals a blow to the memecoin. The dwindling hype and lack of practical utility in the market are causing Dogecoin to cede its position to other tokens.

Future Concerns and Expectations

As the crypto market evolves, the spotlight now shines on cryptocurrencies that offer tangible, real-world applications. In this context, Dogecoin’s struggles to solidify its practicality in the market pose a significant concern. If Dogecoin fails to develop more practical applications, it risks being further outpaced by other cryptocurrencies that are making substantial strides in establishing their utility and market presence. The story of Avalanche outpacing Dogecoin in market cap, as reported by Coinmarketcap, epitomizes this trend.

0
Business Cryptocurrency
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Yorkshire Property Market 2024: Adapting to Change

By Israel Ojoko

North American Cities Grapple with Abandoned Shopping Carts: A Call for Retailer Accountability

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Ben Johnson Expands Operations With New London Office

By Geeta Pillai

Former HDFC Bank Executives Launch GRAVITY: A Game-Changer for the Banking Industry

By Rafia Tasleem

Banks Divest Insurance Units in Strategic Shift ...
@Business · 2 mins
Banks Divest Insurance Units in Strategic Shift ...
heart comment 0
Analyst Recommendations: A Lens into Market Sentiment and Stock Movements

By BNN Correspondents

Analyst Recommendations: A Lens into Market Sentiment and Stock Movements
Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces Regular Monthly Dividend

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces Regular Monthly Dividend
Capital One Venture X vs. Chase Sapphire Reserve: A Battle of Premium Travel Cards

By Quadri Adejumo

Capital One Venture X vs. Chase Sapphire Reserve: A Battle of Premium Travel Cards
Wall Street Research Calls Highlight Multiple Upgrades

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Wall Street Research Calls Highlight Multiple Upgrades
Latest Headlines
World News
Ken Block Debunks Trump's Voter Fraud Claims: No Evidence Found
23 seconds
Ken Block Debunks Trump's Voter Fraud Claims: No Evidence Found
Premier League Attendance Rises Amid Economic Challenges: A Look at the 2023-24 Season
49 seconds
Premier League Attendance Rises Amid Economic Challenges: A Look at the 2023-24 Season
UConn Health Launches Wellness Committee for Workforce Well-being
51 seconds
UConn Health Launches Wellness Committee for Workforce Well-being
Braxton Harris Steps Up as New Head Coach for Campbell's Fighting Camels
1 min
Braxton Harris Steps Up as New Head Coach for Campbell's Fighting Camels
Norfolk Council Braces for Leadership Change: PCC Role in Question
2 mins
Norfolk Council Braces for Leadership Change: PCC Role in Question
Supreme Court Expresses Concern Over Non-Disclosure of Bihar's Caste Survey Data
2 mins
Supreme Court Expresses Concern Over Non-Disclosure of Bihar's Caste Survey Data
Democratic Socialists of America Tackles School Board Elections
3 mins
Democratic Socialists of America Tackles School Board Elections
Amazon Winter Sale Offers Discounts on Celebrity-Endorsed Vital Proteins
3 mins
Amazon Winter Sale Offers Discounts on Celebrity-Endorsed Vital Proteins
Congress on the Clock: Impending Shutdown, Political Deadlocks, and Product Safety Concerns
3 mins
Congress on the Clock: Impending Shutdown, Political Deadlocks, and Product Safety Concerns
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
34 mins
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
43 mins
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
3 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
3 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
5 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
7 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
9 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
9 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app