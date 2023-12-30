Asset Management Firms Gear up for Potential Approval of Bitcoin ETFs

Major asset management firms, including BlackRock Asset Management, VanEck, Valkyrie Investments, Bitwise Investment Advisers, Invesco Ltd., Fidelity, WisdomTree Investments, and a partnership between Ark Investments and 21Shares, have updated their filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The aim? A potential approval of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) linked to the spot price of bitcoin.

Preparing for a Landmark Approval?

The firms updated their filings on Thursday and Friday, raising industry speculation that a regulatory decision could be imminent. The updated documents outline arrangements with market makers to ensure liquid and efficient trading of the proposed bitcoin ETFs. This move marks a significant step in integrating cryptocurrencies into mainstream financial products and a readiness for a swift launch if the SEC gives the green light.

Key Players and their Proposals

BlackRock and Valkyrie Investments have named authorized participants involved in share creation and redemption in their updated spot Bitcoin ETF applications. Jane Street Capital and JP Morgan Securities have been named by BlackRock, while Valkyrie has named Jane Street Capital and Cantor Fitzgerald. In the revised amendment, Van Eck has stated that only cash will be delivered and received to create and redeem shares, aligning itself with the SEC’s preference.

The Holy Grail of the Crypto Community

Since 2013, when the first application for a US Bitcoin exchange-traded fund was filed, a spot Bitcoin ETF has been viewed as a holy grail by the crypto community. Yet, every application for a spot Bitcoin ETF has been rejected by the SEC to date. The regulator cites concerns about market manipulation among cryptocurrency traders. However, in December 2023, SEC chair Gary Gensler confirmed that the regulator is reconsidering applications for a spot Bitcoin ETF with an expected announcement about the ETF hopefuls in January 2024. The world’s largest asset manager, BlackRock, with over $9 trillion in assets under management, had filed an application for a Bitcoin spot ETF in June 2023. Despite facing concerns from the SEC, BlackRock has refiled its application and made amendments to address the regulator’s questions, which are currently under review.