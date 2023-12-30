en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Asset Management Firms Gear up for Potential Approval of Bitcoin ETFs

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:29 am EST
Asset Management Firms Gear up for Potential Approval of Bitcoin ETFs

Major asset management firms, including BlackRock Asset Management, VanEck, Valkyrie Investments, Bitwise Investment Advisers, Invesco Ltd., Fidelity, WisdomTree Investments, and a partnership between Ark Investments and 21Shares, have updated their filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The aim? A potential approval of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) linked to the spot price of bitcoin.

Preparing for a Landmark Approval?

The firms updated their filings on Thursday and Friday, raising industry speculation that a regulatory decision could be imminent. The updated documents outline arrangements with market makers to ensure liquid and efficient trading of the proposed bitcoin ETFs. This move marks a significant step in integrating cryptocurrencies into mainstream financial products and a readiness for a swift launch if the SEC gives the green light.

Key Players and their Proposals

BlackRock and Valkyrie Investments have named authorized participants involved in share creation and redemption in their updated spot Bitcoin ETF applications. Jane Street Capital and JP Morgan Securities have been named by BlackRock, while Valkyrie has named Jane Street Capital and Cantor Fitzgerald. In the revised amendment, Van Eck has stated that only cash will be delivered and received to create and redeem shares, aligning itself with the SEC’s preference.

The Holy Grail of the Crypto Community

Since 2013, when the first application for a US Bitcoin exchange-traded fund was filed, a spot Bitcoin ETF has been viewed as a holy grail by the crypto community. Yet, every application for a spot Bitcoin ETF has been rejected by the SEC to date. The regulator cites concerns about market manipulation among cryptocurrency traders. However, in December 2023, SEC chair Gary Gensler confirmed that the regulator is reconsidering applications for a spot Bitcoin ETF with an expected announcement about the ETF hopefuls in January 2024. The world’s largest asset manager, BlackRock, with over $9 trillion in assets under management, had filed an application for a Bitcoin spot ETF in June 2023. Despite facing concerns from the SEC, BlackRock has refiled its application and made amendments to address the regulator’s questions, which are currently under review.

0
Business Cryptocurrency United States
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

U.S. Stocks Close 2023 with Impressive Gains Amid Optimism for 2024

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Positive Economic Indicators Suggest Stability: Emmanuel Dombo's Analysis

By Shivani Chauhan

Uganda's Financial Stability Threatened Amid World Bank Funding Halt and Rising Debt

By Israel Ojoko

Unsettled Government Debts to Businesses: A Call for Transparency in Uganda

By Israel Ojoko

Rice Prices in Nigeria Continue to Soar Despite Policy Changes ...
@Agriculture · 17 mins
Rice Prices in Nigeria Continue to Soar Despite Policy Changes ...
heart comment 0
Zimbabwe’s Economic Landscape: A Year of Transformation and Challenge

By Olalekan Adigun

Zimbabwe's Economic Landscape: A Year of Transformation and Challenge
Heinie Werth Appointed CEO of SanlamAllianz JV in a Strategic Move

By Quadri Adejumo

Heinie Werth Appointed CEO of SanlamAllianz JV in a Strategic Move
2023 Housing Market Experiences Slowdown: Implications and Outlook

By Saboor Bayat

2023 Housing Market Experiences Slowdown: Implications and Outlook
Winnipeg Battles Cold Weather and Healthcare Crisis: A Report from the Winnipeg Free Press

By Waqas Arain

Winnipeg Battles Cold Weather and Healthcare Crisis: A Report from the Winnipeg Free Press
Latest Headlines
World News
Taiwan's Presidential Candidates Go Head-to-Head in Televised Debate
12 seconds
Taiwan's Presidential Candidates Go Head-to-Head in Televised Debate
2024 Elections: The Global Politics Chessboard
47 seconds
2024 Elections: The Global Politics Chessboard
United Cup Underway: A Battle of Nations on the Tennis Court
57 seconds
United Cup Underway: A Battle of Nations on the Tennis Court
Blue Jackets Triumph in Overtime Against Maple Leafs
1 min
Blue Jackets Triumph in Overtime Against Maple Leafs
Sir Scott Macfarlane Knighted for a Lifetime Devoted to Improving Child Cancer Treatment
1 min
Sir Scott Macfarlane Knighted for a Lifetime Devoted to Improving Child Cancer Treatment
New Jersey Devils Secure Third Consecutive Win, Defeating Ottawa Senators 6-2
2 mins
New Jersey Devils Secure Third Consecutive Win, Defeating Ottawa Senators 6-2
Zambian Political Figure Criticizes Government's Performance and Alleged Corruption
2 mins
Zambian Political Figure Criticizes Government's Performance and Alleged Corruption
Singapore Grapples with Surge in Respiratory Infections Amid Vaccine Fatigue
6 mins
Singapore Grapples with Surge in Respiratory Infections Amid Vaccine Fatigue
Power Struggle in Zambia: A Debate on Load Shedding and Energy Management
6 mins
Power Struggle in Zambia: A Debate on Load Shedding and Energy Management
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
1 hour
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
2 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
3 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
4 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
4 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
5 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
5 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
5 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
5 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app