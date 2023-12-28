en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

ARK ETF Shifts Bitcoin Investment Strategy Amid Market Optimism

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:04 am EST
ARK ETF Shifts Bitcoin Investment Strategy Amid Market Optimism

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, led by investment luminary Cathie Wood, has recently undergone a significant transition in its Bitcoin-related assets. The ETF has offloaded its entire stake of 2.25 million shares in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. In a strategic shift, it has invested in another Bitcoin-linked financial product by acquiring 4.32 million shares of the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF. This maneuver took place against the backdrop of Bitcoin wrapping up a year marked by substantial growth.

Adapting to the Evolving Crypto Landscape

The realignment positions ARK’s ETF as the second-largest holder of the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF. It marks a strategic alteration in ARK’s approach towards cryptocurrency investment. This move is testament to ARK’s ongoing adaptation to the rapidly changing landscape of cryptocurrency investment vehicles. It also underlines the broader financial market’s increasing acceptance of digital assets.

Reshaping Investment Approach Amid Optimism

This change in portfolio comes in the wake of a period of heightened interest and optimism in Bitcoin and related exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The market is keenly anticipating potential approval of Bitcoin ETFs by regulatory authorities such as the SEC. Cathie Wood, the CEO of Ark Invest, has expressed her optimism about the approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF by the U.S. SEC by January 10. She believes this development will boost institutional interest in cryptocurrencies and positively impact Bitcoin’s long-term value.

ARK’s Growing Influence in the Crypto Space

Wood’s ARK Invest has been instrumental in shaping the crypto market. It has established a significant position in Coinbase, which has seen a near 400% rally in 2023. The price movements of Coinbase stock closely mirror those of Bitcoin, and the potential approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs by the SEC could benefit Coinbase. A strategic partnership with BlackRock, the world’s largest money manager, could also increase trading on Coinbase’s platform. This positions ARK as a major player in the future of cryptocurrency investments.

0
Business Cryptocurrency United States
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Jim Green Footwear: From Local Success to Global Expansion

By Israel Ojoko

Asian Markets Rise on US Federal Reserve Rate Cut Expectations

By Nimrah Khatoon

Indian Rupee Strengthens Amid Declining Dollar Index and Strong Equity Markets

By Dil Bar Irshad

Deloitte Study: High-Potential Employees Represent Only 15% of Workforce

By BNN Correspondents

AI Outperforms Expectations: Paytm and Google Prepare for Layoffs ...
@Business · 13 mins
AI Outperforms Expectations: Paytm and Google Prepare for Layoffs ...
heart comment 0
Philippine Economy Set for Robust Rebound in 2024, Predicts RCBC Chief Economist

By BNN Correspondents

Philippine Economy Set for Robust Rebound in 2024, Predicts RCBC Chief Economist
Kajaria Ceramics Boosts Investment in Kajaria Plywood: A Strategic Move for Market Expansion

By Rafia Tasleem

Kajaria Ceramics Boosts Investment in Kajaria Plywood: A Strategic Move for Market Expansion
Anticipated Improvements in IBC Case Handling by Tribunals in 2024

By Dil Bar Irshad

Anticipated Improvements in IBC Case Handling by Tribunals in 2024
How Amanda Bradford’s The League Revolutionized the Dating App Industry

By Hadeel Hashem

How Amanda Bradford's The League Revolutionized the Dating App Industry
Latest Headlines
World News
Postponement of Key Sudanese Peace Talks Stirs Uncertainty
3 mins
Postponement of Key Sudanese Peace Talks Stirs Uncertainty
Empowering Prisoners: KP Government Takes Historic Step to Open Bank Accounts for Inmates
4 mins
Empowering Prisoners: KP Government Takes Historic Step to Open Bank Accounts for Inmates
D'Esposito Criticizes Biden's Border Policy: Immigration a Nationwide Concern
5 mins
D'Esposito Criticizes Biden's Border Policy: Immigration a Nationwide Concern
Argentine President Javier Milei Introduces Sweeping State Reform Bill
7 mins
Argentine President Javier Milei Introduces Sweeping State Reform Bill
ULFA Pro-Talks Faction Set to Sign Peace Agreement with Indian Government
7 mins
ULFA Pro-Talks Faction Set to Sign Peace Agreement with Indian Government
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba Unpacks Ukraine's Fight Against Russia
8 mins
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba Unpacks Ukraine's Fight Against Russia
Mater Dei Hospital Changes Labor Induction Admission Rules: A Step Towards International Standards?
8 mins
Mater Dei Hospital Changes Labor Induction Admission Rules: A Step Towards International Standards?
2023: A Year of Contrasts and Lessons in the Global Landscape
10 mins
2023: A Year of Contrasts and Lessons in the Global Landscape
Malawi's DPP Emphasizes Fairness, Transparency Ahead of National Convention
10 mins
Malawi's DPP Emphasizes Fairness, Transparency Ahead of National Convention
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
2 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
2 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
4 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
4 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
4 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
4 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
5 hours
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
6 hours
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics
6 hours
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app