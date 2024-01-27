Aleph.im Unveils Twentysix Cloud: A Revolution in Decentralized Cloud Computing

In a landmark move for the cloud computing industry, aleph.im has rolled out Twentysix Cloud, a revolutionary decentralized cloud marketplace. Operating on the Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN), Twentysix Cloud harnesses a global network of independent nodes to provide blockchain-based storage, compute engine, indexing, and AI solutions for businesses and applications.

A New Era in Cloud Computing

Twentysix Cloud's launch marks a significant stride in the evolution of cloud computing. By eliminating centralized points of failure, Twentysix Cloud presents a more secure, resilient, and transparent infrastructure that bridges on-chain and off-chain data. This change is not merely technological; it signals a shift in how businesses approach data management and security in an increasingly digital world.

Twentysix Cloud's Pay-As-You-Go (PAYG) model is another game-changer. With payments accepted in ALEPH tokens or stablecoins, users only pay for the resources they consume. This model is made possible through the integration of the Avalanche C-chain and Superfluid, ensuring payments are charged by the millisecond. By facilitating global streaming payments, the integration with EVM blockchains like Avalanche fosters a seamless PAYG payment system.

Jonathan Schemoul, co-founder and CEO of aleph.im, believes that Twentysix Cloud will democratize access to Web3 cloud platform services. These include decentralized AI's virtual agents and conversational AI products. This will undoubtedly prove beneficial for businesses and developers seeking to leverage innovative solutions in their operations.