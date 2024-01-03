en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
AI & ML

AI-Powered Crypto Trading Platforms: ‘The Crypto Code’ vs ‘The Plan’

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:44 pm EST
AI-Powered Crypto Trading Platforms: ‘The Crypto Code’ vs ‘The Plan’

The world of cryptocurrency trading is being revolutionized by artificial intelligence, offering investors new tools to harness the volatility of the digital assets market. To navigate this evolving landscape, The Asset Gardener has produced a comprehensive comparison review of two leading AI-powered crypto trading platforms: ‘The Crypto Code’ and ‘The Plan.’

The Crypto Code: Automated Trading with a Secret Algorithm

Created by Joel Peterson, ‘The Crypto Code’ offers investors a more hands-off solution, relying on a secret algorithm to identify trading opportunities. Touted as an automated platform, it aims to deliver daily profits with minimal user intervention. This trading system uses advanced technologies to automate trading, presenting a simple user interface and robust security protocols. However, the platform requires a mandatory $250 deposit to fund the trading account.

The Plan: Semi-automated Trading for Customized Strategy

On the other end of the spectrum, Dan Hollings’ ‘The Plan’ is a semi-automated platform that requires more user input, allowing for greater customization and long-term strategic planning. It is designed to provide investors with the ability to execute trades using interactive buttons or straightforward text commands within the interface. ‘The Plan’ includes features such as decentralized exchange (DEX) based limit orders, decentralized copy trading, and defense against maximum extractable value (MEV) bots.

Comparative Analysis: User Experience and Skill Level

According to The Asset Gardener’s review, while ‘The Crypto Code’ is suited for investors looking for an automated solution with minimal intervention, ‘The Plan’ offers more control and customization, making it ideal for those with a greater level of technical experience. The review provides in-depth insights into each platform’s main features and the level of experience required by users. Interested investors are directed to The Asset Gardener’s website for more comprehensive reviews and personal finance strategies.

0
AI & ML Business Cryptocurrency
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

AI & ML

See more
6 mins ago
AI 'Completion' of Keith Haring's 'Unfinished Painting' Sparks Controversy
The world of art and technology is once again under the spotlight as a social media user has used artificial intelligence (AI) to ‘complete’ Keith Haring’s ‘Unfinished Painting’, triggering a wave of backlash. The painting, left predominantly white by Haring with his signature colorful figures adorning one corner, serves as a powerful commentary on the
AI 'Completion' of Keith Haring's 'Unfinished Painting' Sparks Controversy
Humetrix to Unveil Game-Changing Health Communication Platform at CES 2024
14 mins ago
Humetrix to Unveil Game-Changing Health Communication Platform at CES 2024
Comstock and RBMG Set New Standards in Investor Transparency with Survey Report
17 mins ago
Comstock and RBMG Set New Standards in Investor Transparency with Survey Report
LG Announces New OLED TV Lineup with Upgraded AI Processor at CES 2024
7 mins ago
LG Announces New OLED TV Lineup with Upgraded AI Processor at CES 2024
Microsoft Rebrands Edge Browser Emphasizing AI Capabilities
8 mins ago
Microsoft Rebrands Edge Browser Emphasizing AI Capabilities
In the Face of AI Advancements, Law Struggles to Keep Pace
13 mins ago
In the Face of AI Advancements, Law Struggles to Keep Pace
Latest Headlines
World News
Ashbourne Municipal Council's 2024 Plans: Housing, Community Spaces, and Public Transportation
13 seconds
Ashbourne Municipal Council's 2024 Plans: Housing, Community Spaces, and Public Transportation
Historic Moment for Richland as Theresa Richardson Becomes Mayor
20 seconds
Historic Moment for Richland as Theresa Richardson Becomes Mayor
Water Main Break at Brigham and Women's Hospital Disrupts IVF Treatments
23 seconds
Water Main Break at Brigham and Women's Hospital Disrupts IVF Treatments
Türkiye Upholds Commitment to Reactivate Black Sea Grain Agreement Amid Global Crisis
27 seconds
Türkiye Upholds Commitment to Reactivate Black Sea Grain Agreement Amid Global Crisis
New Jersey Yet to Implement Laws Against Smoking in Vehicles with Children
48 seconds
New Jersey Yet to Implement Laws Against Smoking in Vehicles with Children
Cllr Tommy Reilly's Ambitious Agenda for 2024: From Job Loss to Housing Crisis
57 seconds
Cllr Tommy Reilly's Ambitious Agenda for 2024: From Job Loss to Housing Crisis
49ers Enterprises' Takeover: A New Dawn for Leeds United
1 min
49ers Enterprises' Takeover: A New Dawn for Leeds United
GOP Delegation Visits U.S. Southern Border, Criticizes Biden's Immigration Policies
1 min
GOP Delegation Visits U.S. Southern Border, Criticizes Biden's Immigration Policies
Kings' Loss to Hornets Marked by Tense Exchange Between Coach and Player
2 mins
Kings' Loss to Hornets Marked by Tense Exchange Between Coach and Player
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
14 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
26 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
1 hour
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
4 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app