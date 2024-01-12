Advanced Project and Pick N Pay Join Forces: AUC Coin as a New Payment Method

In a revolutionary move, Advanced Project has joined forces with Pick N Pay, a prominent retail behemoth in South Africa, to incorporate AUC Coin as an accepted payment method across retail outlets in the region. This strategic alliance seeks to accelerate the adoption of digital assets and introduce a new epoch of cryptocurrency application within the region.

A New Horizon for Retail Payments

This partnership will pave the way for direct digital asset payments at all Pick N Pay counters in South Africa, thanks to the integration of the CryptoQR Payments API. AUC Coin, the indigenous token widely utilized in the on/off-chain ecosystem of the Advanced Project, has successfully completed testing for payment services at various South African retailers. This positions it as a potential game-changer for revolutionizing financial accessibility and inclusion across the African continent.

South Africa’s Progressive Stance on Cryptocurrencies

The decision by Pick N Pay to accept AUC Coin comes as South Africa demonstrates forward-thinking leadership in the acceptance of digital assets. This is evident in the recent recognition of cryptocurrencies as financial products by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority. Such progressive actions signal South Africa’s commitment to embracing the future of finance and its potential for driving economic growth and financial inclusion.

Towards Mainstreaming Digital Currencies

This partnership between Advanced Project and Pick N Pay is a significant step towards mainstreaming digital currencies. It is expected to influence other retail groups to embrace digital assets, given Pick N Pay’s extensive operations across eight countries and 2,204 stores. Advanced Project aims to democratize finance in Africa and promote financial inclusion by leveraging blockchain technology. The integration of AUC Coin in retail transactions marks a notable advancement in Africa’s participation in the global cryptocurrency movement.