en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Advanced Project and Pick N Pay Join Forces: AUC Coin as a New Payment Method

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:49 pm EST
Advanced Project and Pick N Pay Join Forces: AUC Coin as a New Payment Method

In a revolutionary move, Advanced Project has joined forces with Pick N Pay, a prominent retail behemoth in South Africa, to incorporate AUC Coin as an accepted payment method across retail outlets in the region. This strategic alliance seeks to accelerate the adoption of digital assets and introduce a new epoch of cryptocurrency application within the region.

A New Horizon for Retail Payments

This partnership will pave the way for direct digital asset payments at all Pick N Pay counters in South Africa, thanks to the integration of the CryptoQR Payments API. AUC Coin, the indigenous token widely utilized in the on/off-chain ecosystem of the Advanced Project, has successfully completed testing for payment services at various South African retailers. This positions it as a potential game-changer for revolutionizing financial accessibility and inclusion across the African continent.

South Africa’s Progressive Stance on Cryptocurrencies

The decision by Pick N Pay to accept AUC Coin comes as South Africa demonstrates forward-thinking leadership in the acceptance of digital assets. This is evident in the recent recognition of cryptocurrencies as financial products by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority. Such progressive actions signal South Africa’s commitment to embracing the future of finance and its potential for driving economic growth and financial inclusion.

Towards Mainstreaming Digital Currencies

This partnership between Advanced Project and Pick N Pay is a significant step towards mainstreaming digital currencies. It is expected to influence other retail groups to embrace digital assets, given Pick N Pay’s extensive operations across eight countries and 2,204 stores. Advanced Project aims to democratize finance in Africa and promote financial inclusion by leveraging blockchain technology. The integration of AUC Coin in retail transactions marks a notable advancement in Africa’s participation in the global cryptocurrency movement.

0
Business Cryptocurrency South Africa
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
27 seconds ago
RAC Study: Shell the Priciest, Morrisons the Cheapest for Fuel in the UK
A recent study by the RAC Foundation has disclosed that Shell forecourts are the priciest fuel providers in the UK, while supermarket chains like Morrisons hold the crown for the most economical fuel prices. On a particular Thursday, Shell demanded an average of 142.6p per litre for petrol and 151.2p per litre for diesel, a
RAC Study: Shell the Priciest, Morrisons the Cheapest for Fuel in the UK
Unieuro Spa Reports Decreased Revenue but Positive Q3 in FY 2023-2024
5 mins ago
Unieuro Spa Reports Decreased Revenue but Positive Q3 in FY 2023-2024
Reskilling the Global Workforce: A Key Strategy for Organizational Success
5 mins ago
Reskilling the Global Workforce: A Key Strategy for Organizational Success
UK Banks Wage Mortgage Price War: Implications and Potential Bank of England Intervention
2 mins ago
UK Banks Wage Mortgage Price War: Implications and Potential Bank of England Intervention
New Breakfast Spot Early Birds to Open in Las Vegas, March 2024
2 mins ago
New Breakfast Spot Early Birds to Open in Las Vegas, March 2024
Dublin's 3Arena Leaps in Global Rankings with Surge in Revenues
4 mins ago
Dublin's 3Arena Leaps in Global Rankings with Surge in Revenues
Latest Headlines
World News
Jamari Thrash: From Georgia State to Reese's Senior Bowl
37 seconds
Jamari Thrash: From Georgia State to Reese's Senior Bowl
La Salle Institute's Cadets for Vets: A Game for a Cause
48 seconds
La Salle Institute's Cadets for Vets: A Game for a Cause
USC's Strategic Recruitment for 2024: Building a Formidable Defense
1 min
USC's Strategic Recruitment for 2024: Building a Formidable Defense
Democratic Party Hits 35-Year Low as Independents Surge, Gallup Survey Reveals
1 min
Democratic Party Hits 35-Year Low as Independents Surge, Gallup Survey Reveals
On-Air Medical Scare: Understanding the Difference Between Hemiplegic Migraine and Stroke
2 mins
On-Air Medical Scare: Understanding the Difference Between Hemiplegic Migraine and Stroke
Chuck Tingle Declines Reinvitation to Texas Library Association's Conference Amid Mask Controversy
2 mins
Chuck Tingle Declines Reinvitation to Texas Library Association's Conference Amid Mask Controversy
Makhehlene Makhaula's Uncertain Future with Orlando Pirates Amid Contract Expiration
3 mins
Makhehlene Makhaula's Uncertain Future with Orlando Pirates Amid Contract Expiration
The Resurgence of 'Ramayan': Unraveling its Cultural Impact and Political Implications
3 mins
The Resurgence of 'Ramayan': Unraveling its Cultural Impact and Political Implications
Laura Loomer Stokes Conspiracy Theory Linking 'Deep State,' Nikki Haley, and HAARP
3 mins
Laura Loomer Stokes Conspiracy Theory Linking 'Deep State,' Nikki Haley, and HAARP
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
1 hour
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
3 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
4 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
5 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
5 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
6 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
6 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
6 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
7 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app