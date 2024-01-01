en English
Business

2024: A Pivotal Year for Bitcoin – Predictions and Influences

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:32 am EST
As the world ushered in 2024, the year 2023 was marked by a 152% appreciation in Bitcoin, setting the stage for an intriguing year ahead. The industry is abuzz with bold predictions for the cryptocurrency’s future, anchored by two pivotal events: the Bitcoin halving and the potential approval of a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the United States.

Halving Event and ETF Approval: The Catalysts

The Bitcoin halving, a quadrennial event that curtails the rewards miners receive for validating transactions, is set to occur in 2024. Historically, this event has been a harbinger of price increases, given its constraining impact on the supply of Bitcoin. The other major factor, the potential approval of a Bitcoin ETF by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, is widely seen as a potential game-changer. The ETF would allow investors to track Bitcoin’s price through a regulated product, bypassing direct exchange trading. This development could attract a larger and more diverse investor base, including institutional investors.

Predictions: A Bullish Future?

Among the market commentators, Mark Mobius, known for his accurate forecasts, predicts Bitcoin to reach $60,000 by the end of 2024. Mobius attributes this potential rise to the increased interest an ETF approval could generate. Youwei Yang, the chief economist at Bit Mining, projects an even higher potential high of $75,000 by 2024, citing the ETF approval and the upcoming halving as contributing factors. Yang also anticipates a trading range of $25,000 to $75,000 in 2024 and $45,000 to $130,000 in 2025, but cautions investors about market volatility and behavioral biases such as fear and greed.

Caution Amid Optimism

While the predictions paint a rosy picture, it’s important to tread with caution. The recent high-profile collapses of cryptocurrency firms like FTX and Binance underscore the volatile nature of the market. The potential ‘sell the news’ scenario post-ETF approval is also a concern, as is the potential impact of behavioral biases on investor profits. As we step into 2024, the anticipation around Bitcoin’s trajectory is palpable, yet the path ahead remains laden with uncertainty. The ETF approval could indeed be a pivotal development for Bitcoin, but it’s crucial for investors to navigate this terrain wisely.

Business Cryptocurrency United States
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

