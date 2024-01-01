en English
Business

2023: A Year of Intensified Crypto Regulation

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:01 am EST
2023: A Year of Intensified Crypto Regulation

The year 2023 marked a turning point for the cryptocurrency industry, as regulatory bodies worldwide intensified their efforts to establish formal laws for digital currencies. The United States emerged as a particularly assertive enforcer, launching legal actions against major cryptocurrency firms and witnessing significant enforcement activities.

The Crypto Crackdown

Among the most striking enforcement actions was the order for Binance, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, to pay over $4 billion in penalties. This came alongside high-profile lawsuits filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) against five cryptocurrency companies. The crackdown followed the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s cryptocurrency empire, which included the FTX exchange and Alameda Research.

‘Regulation by Enforcement’

In the absence of comprehensive regulatory frameworks, U.S. authorities have adopted a strategy of ‘regulation by enforcement’, leading to the U.S. being the most punitive in terms of penalties and fines compared to other nations. Key players in this space have been the SEC, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), the Department of Justice, and the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN).

These bodies have been actively policing the cryptocurrency industry, providing industry guidance through enforcement actions. Notably, the Justice Department’s Market Integrity and Major Frauds Unit has charged cases involving over $2 billion in potential investor losses since 2019. The CFTC too has been busy, with nearly half of all its 2023 cases related to digital asset commodities.

The SEC’s Strident Stance

The SEC has been particularly assertive, pursuing over 200 crypto-related enforcement actions since 2014. The SEC’s stringent actions in 2023 included allegations against Binance and Coinbase for illegal securities dealings. These actions highlight the SEC’s commitment to ensuring the crypto industry operates within the law, protecting investors in the process.

As we look to 2024, the cryptocurrency industry sits at a crossroads. The actions taken by regulators worldwide will have a significant impact on the sector’s future, potentially shaping the way digital currencies operate and are perceived by the wider public. For the moment, however, it seems clear that the era of unregulated digital currencies is coming to a close.

Business Cryptocurrency United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

