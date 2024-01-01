en English
Business

2023: A Year of Enhanced Legislation and Legal Actions in Cryptocurrency

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:01 am EST
2023: A Year of Enhanced Legislation and Legal Actions in Cryptocurrency

In 2023, the world witnessed an unprecedented wave of legal actions and enhanced legislation against digital currencies. The United States emerged at the forefront, striking hard at major players in the cryptocurrency industry. The collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange and Alameda Research became a turning point, leading to rigorous enforcement actions.

Legal Actions and Penalties

Noteworthy was the case of crypto heavyweight Binance, which was ordered to pay over $4 billion to U.S. authorities. The former CEO of Binance also entered a guilty plea. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) didn’t hold back either, filing high-profile lawsuits against five crypto companies. The U.S. approach, often termed as ‘regulation by enforcement,’ primarily operates on litigation due to the lack of comprehensive regulatory frameworks.

Guiding the Industry

Agencies such as the SEC, Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), Department of Justice (DOJ), and Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) have emerged as the industry’s guiding lights through enforcement actions. Since 2019, the Justice Department has charged cryptocurrency fraud cases involving over $2 billion in financial losses. In particular, the CFTC and SEC have been quite active in the crypto space. Since 2014, the SEC has initiated over 200 actions related to crypto asset and cyber enforcement.

Global Efforts

Although the U.S. has been dominant in this space, other regions are not far behind. Europe is on the brink of enforcing its Markets in Crypto-Assets legislation, aiming to curb fraud and regulate stablecoins. The European Union recently approved the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation, marking a significant step towards developing robust crypto regulations. Even in Asia, countries like Singapore are making strides towards establishing a strong regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies.

Business Cryptocurrency United States
Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

