2023: A Year of Enhanced Legislation and Legal Actions in Cryptocurrency

In 2023, the world witnessed an unprecedented wave of legal actions and enhanced legislation against digital currencies. The United States emerged at the forefront, striking hard at major players in the cryptocurrency industry. The collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange and Alameda Research became a turning point, leading to rigorous enforcement actions.

Legal Actions and Penalties

Noteworthy was the case of crypto heavyweight Binance, which was ordered to pay over $4 billion to U.S. authorities. The former CEO of Binance also entered a guilty plea. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) didn’t hold back either, filing high-profile lawsuits against five crypto companies. The U.S. approach, often termed as ‘regulation by enforcement,’ primarily operates on litigation due to the lack of comprehensive regulatory frameworks.

Guiding the Industry

Agencies such as the SEC, Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), Department of Justice (DOJ), and Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) have emerged as the industry’s guiding lights through enforcement actions. Since 2019, the Justice Department has charged cryptocurrency fraud cases involving over $2 billion in financial losses. In particular, the CFTC and SEC have been quite active in the crypto space. Since 2014, the SEC has initiated over 200 actions related to crypto asset and cyber enforcement.

Global Efforts

Although the U.S. has been dominant in this space, other regions are not far behind. Europe is on the brink of enforcing its Markets in Crypto-Assets legislation, aiming to curb fraud and regulate stablecoins. The European Union recently approved the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation, marking a significant step towards developing robust crypto regulations. Even in Asia, countries like Singapore are making strides towards establishing a strong regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies.