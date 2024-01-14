en English
Business

1inch Expands Market Dominance Amid New Product Innovations and Shifts in Trade Execution Venues

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 14, 2024 at 6:55 pm EST
1inch Expands Market Dominance Amid New Product Innovations and Shifts in Trade Execution Venues

Decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator 1inch has made significant strides in expanding its market share and trading volumes in Q4 of the previous year. The aggregator has executed over $30 billion in volume, capturing a dominant 64% share of the Ethereum DEX aggregator market. The growth of 1inch underpins its increasing adoption as a backend solution, and its burgeoning expansion across aggregator platforms.

Product Innovations Fuel Growth

The growth in transactions for 1inch can be attributed mainly to the introduction of cutting-edge products such as the Limit Order Protocol (LOP) and 1inch Fusion. However, there has been a decline in transactions through the Aggregation Protocol. The 1inch Network’s DEX aggregator solution has reached 1M users and touched $150B in overall volume on the Ethereum network alone.

Shifts in Trade Execution Venues

Significantly, 1inch saw an increase in trades conducted on Uniswap V3 and V2, accounting for 40% and 8% of its trade volume, respectively. This marks a substantial increase from $5.6 billion in Q3 to $10 billion in Q4. Conversely, Curve and Dodo, which were previously more common execution venues, experienced a decrease in their share of trades made through 1inch. PancakeSwap has maintained a consistent volume of over $1 billion from 1inch, constituting 7% of the total volume for Q4.

Market Share and DAO Management

In terms of market share growth, 1inch has expanded from 59% in Q3 to 63% in Q4, while CoW Swap has emerged as a prominent competitor, securing 11% of the aggregator volume on Ethereum. The 1inch DAO has strategically managed its treasury by diversifying stablecoin holdings and earning interest on deposits. Expenditures for the DAO included funding support services for the 1inch Network, resulting in a 7% increase in the staked amount of 1INCH tokens.

Business Cryptocurrency
Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

