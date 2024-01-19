1inch DAO Engages Legal Services Amid Crypto Regulatory Scrutiny

In a landmark decision, the 1inch DAO, the governing body of the 1inch network's decentralized exchange aggregator, has taken a bold step towards regulatory prudence. The DAO members have voted in favor of hiring Swiss consulting firm Storm Partners to provide legal and compliance services. This decision, having passed with overwhelming support, was officially implemented on Wednesday. The firm has been retained for a fee of $50,000, to be paid in USDC.

Decentralized Organizations Embrace Legal Counsel

This event is significant as it underscores a rare occasion wherein a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) has chosen to engage legal counsel. The move is seen as a proactive approach to navigate the murky waters of regulatory compliance in the rapidly changing world of cryptocurrencies.

Recalling the BarnBridge DAO Incident

A similar situation unfolded with the BarnBridge DAO earlier last year. The DAO found itself under the intense scrutiny of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in July, owing to its involvement with yield farming and interest rate volatility products in the cryptocurrency market. The BarnBridge protocol was eventually shut down after its founders reached a settlement with the SEC in December, conceding to the unregistered sale of crypto asset securities. The founders were slapped with a $1.46 million penalty in disgorgement fees, payable to the US Treasury.

Implications for Future DAOs

The 1inch DAO's decision to engage Storm Partners could potentially set a precedent for other DAOs. It highlights the increasing awareness among decentralized organizations about the importance of regulatory compliance and risk management. As the regulatory landscape for cryptocurrencies continues to evolve, DAOs may choose to follow the 1inch DAO's lead in proactively seeking legal counsel to avoid falling afoul of the law.