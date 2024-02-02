10T Holdings and 1RoundTable Partners Acquire Qredo Assets, Announce Relaunch Under Fusion Labs

Growth equity firms, 10T Holdings and 1RoundTable Partners, led by Dan Tapiero, have acquired significant assets of crypto custodian, Qredo. The acquisition was conducted through Fusion Laboratories, a newly-formed U.K.-based entity by the two firms. This move comes in the wake of 10T and 1RT's participation in Qredo's bridge financing round and the subsequent company reorganization last year.

From Qredo to Fusion Labs

Upon acquisition, Qredo's assets will be reintroduced under the umbrella of Fusion Labs. The primary focus of this relaunch will be the development of Fusionchain, an enhanced version of the Qredo Network anchored in the Cosmos ecosystem. Alongside this, the QRDO token, previously associated with Qredo, will transition to the Cosmos ecosystem, coinciding with the launch of Fusionchain.

Leadership and Operational Changes

At the helm of this new venture, Fusion Labs has appointed Randy Little as CEO and Duncan Payne-Shelley as CFO. Their mandate: to drive innovation within the digital asset ecosystem. Despite the change in ownership, Qredo's custody platform will remain fully operational for the time being, ensuring customers face no immediate disruptions. However, in the wake of this transition, 44 jobs have been cut and salary payments paused, while the remaining 23 employees are being transitioned to Fusion Labs.

The Future of Fusionchain

As part of the acquisition, Qredo has appointed joint administrators who will liaise with the company's suppliers, creditors, and employees concerning the next steps. While the company faces a significant transition, the QRDO Foundation remains involved in the acquisition and expresses optimism about the future of the QRDO community. The transition to Fusionchain and the Cosmos ecosystem represents a turning point for the assets previously held by Qredo, opening up a new chapter for the crypto custodian under the leadership of Fusion Labs.