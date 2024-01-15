Cryptocurrency Spot Market Sees Significant Uptick in December 2023

The cryptocurrency spot market charted a significant upswing in trading activity in December 2023, following a period of historic lows. This resurgence came as a boon for centralized exchanges, which had suffered from the fallout of FTX’s collapse in November 2022 and the consequent dip in investor confidence.

Recovery of Centralized Exchanges

In the final quarter of 2023, centralized exchanges clocked a spot volume of $2.99 trillion, marking a substantial 125% increase from the previous quarter. The top-tier spot volumes witnessed a 35.5% surge, while lower-tier volumes escalated by 30.5%. The Binance, OKX, and Bybit exchanges led the market, accounting for a whopping 64.3% of the top-tier exchange volume.

Spot Market and Derivatives Trading

The overall spot market trading activity shot up by 34.0%, reaching a yearly high of $1.34 trillion in December. Conversely, derivatives trading also grew by 26.3% to land at $3.34 trillion in December. However, its market share in the overall crypto market experienced a slight drop.

Exchanges Defying Challenges

Despite grappling with legal issues and executive resignations throughout 2023, Binance bounced back as the leading derivatives exchange, with a 25% increase in its monthly volume. Crypto.com and Coinbase also showcased stellar performances in the derivatives market. Binance’s market share expanded for the first time in ten months, whereas Upbit and Huobi reported declines.