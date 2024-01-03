en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Crypto Market Update: Minor Fluctuations Observed, Astar Leads as Top Gainer

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:31 am EST
Crypto Market Update: Minor Fluctuations Observed, Astar Leads as Top Gainer

In the last 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market has exhibited minimal fluctuations. Bitcoin, the market’s leading cryptocurrency, experienced a slight drop of 0.14%, trading at $45,201.08. Despite the minor dip, Bitcoin has demonstrated a significant 6.90% increase over the past week. Ethereum followed a similar trend, with a marginal drop of 0.69%, trading at $2,369.73, but posting a weekly rise of 6.69%. Bitcoin’s and Ethereum’s market capitalizations stand at $885.28 billion and $284.71 billion, respectively.

Top Gainers and Losers in the Crypto Market

In the realm of notable gainers, Astar leads with a strong 21.56% rise, followed by Conflux, Hedera, Sei, and Theta Network. On the flip side, Helium heads the list of biggest losses with a drop of 7.42%, closely followed by Filecoin, Bitcoin SV, Arweave, and Quant. As anticipated, stablecoins such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD showed minimal volatility, hovering around the $1 mark.

Performance of DeFi and NFT Tokens

DeFi tokens such as Avalanche, Chainlink, Internet Computer, Dai, and Uniswap presented mixed movements. Internet Computer notably surged by 11.21%, while Uniswap fell by 4.34%. In the non-fungible tokens (NFT) sector, Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Render, and Theta Network experienced gains, with Internet Computer leading with a 13.75% increase.

Global Crypto Market Overview

The global crypto market cap currently stands at $1.72 trillion, reflecting a 0.59% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours hit $81.8 billion, marking a 67.5% upswing. Comparing the market cap to previous months, there’s a noticeable growth from $1.49 trillion last month and a substantial leap from $1.09 trillion three months ago.

Despite the recent fluctuations, cryptocurrency expert PlanB remains bullish about Bitcoin’s future. He predicts a rise in Bitcoin leading up to the April 2024 halving, aligning closely with the Stock-to-Flow (S2F) model value of $55,000. Post-halving, PlanB anticipates a significant pump, drawing parallels to historical patterns observed in previous halving events. He remains firm in his prediction that Bitcoin will reach the $100,000 mark in 2024.

0
Business Cryptocurrency Finance
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

ESSAB Inaugurates Newly Elected Board of Directors

By Muhammad Jawad

Middle East CEOs: Power Players in a Unique Economic Landscape

By BNN Correspondents

Captain Fresh Raises $13.25M in Extended Series C Funding, Valuation Soars

By Dil Bar Irshad

Vietnam's Luxury Brand Market: A Surge in Affluence

By Ayesha Mumtaz

BNP Paribas Recommends 'Buy' Call for Ashok Leyland Amid Rising Financ ...
@Automotive · 59 seconds
BNP Paribas Recommends 'Buy' Call for Ashok Leyland Amid Rising Financ ...
heart comment 0
Asian Stock Market Faces Sell-Off Amid Global Economic Fears

By Saboor Bayat

Asian Stock Market Faces Sell-Off Amid Global Economic Fears
Logo Plagiarism Controversy Surrounds Upcoming K-pop Group TWS

By BNN Correspondents

Logo Plagiarism Controversy Surrounds Upcoming K-pop Group TWS
The Rising Tide of SUV Prices: Implications and Insights

By BNN Correspondents

The Rising Tide of SUV Prices: Implications and Insights
Post-Holiday Online Shopping Deals Continue in Canada

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Post-Holiday Online Shopping Deals Continue in Canada
Latest Headlines
World News
Premier League Giants Eye Brentford Striker Ivan Toney: A Transfer Saga Unfolds
34 seconds
Premier League Giants Eye Brentford Striker Ivan Toney: A Transfer Saga Unfolds
Tennis Showdown: Jason Kubler to Face Rafael Nadal at Brisbane International
34 seconds
Tennis Showdown: Jason Kubler to Face Rafael Nadal at Brisbane International
South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol Rallies Nation for Unity and Prosperity
38 seconds
South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol Rallies Nation for Unity and Prosperity
Sepak Takraw and Futsal Tournaments Mark Myanmar's 76th Independence Day
41 seconds
Sepak Takraw and Futsal Tournaments Mark Myanmar's 76th Independence Day
Anbumani Ramadoss Calls Out Discriminatory Government Funding Practices
45 seconds
Anbumani Ramadoss Calls Out Discriminatory Government Funding Practices
Shropshire Council Announces Grant Program for Community Wellbeing Initiatives
48 seconds
Shropshire Council Announces Grant Program for Community Wellbeing Initiatives
Ontario Politics 2024: Premier Doug Ford and the Greenbelt Controversy
1 min
Ontario Politics 2024: Premier Doug Ford and the Greenbelt Controversy
Michael Cohen's Appeal Claiming Retaliation by Trump Dismissed
1 min
Michael Cohen's Appeal Claiming Retaliation by Trump Dismissed
Sudden Closure of St. Louis's Largest Nursing Home: Residents Displaced, Company Under Scrutiny
2 mins
Sudden Closure of St. Louis's Largest Nursing Home: Residents Displaced, Company Under Scrutiny
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
1 hour
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
3 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
3 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
4 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
4 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
6 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
6 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
6 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
6 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app