Crypto Market Update: Minor Fluctuations Observed, Astar Leads as Top Gainer

In the last 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market has exhibited minimal fluctuations. Bitcoin, the market’s leading cryptocurrency, experienced a slight drop of 0.14%, trading at $45,201.08. Despite the minor dip, Bitcoin has demonstrated a significant 6.90% increase over the past week. Ethereum followed a similar trend, with a marginal drop of 0.69%, trading at $2,369.73, but posting a weekly rise of 6.69%. Bitcoin’s and Ethereum’s market capitalizations stand at $885.28 billion and $284.71 billion, respectively.

Top Gainers and Losers in the Crypto Market

In the realm of notable gainers, Astar leads with a strong 21.56% rise, followed by Conflux, Hedera, Sei, and Theta Network. On the flip side, Helium heads the list of biggest losses with a drop of 7.42%, closely followed by Filecoin, Bitcoin SV, Arweave, and Quant. As anticipated, stablecoins such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD showed minimal volatility, hovering around the $1 mark.

Performance of DeFi and NFT Tokens

DeFi tokens such as Avalanche, Chainlink, Internet Computer, Dai, and Uniswap presented mixed movements. Internet Computer notably surged by 11.21%, while Uniswap fell by 4.34%. In the non-fungible tokens (NFT) sector, Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Render, and Theta Network experienced gains, with Internet Computer leading with a 13.75% increase.

Global Crypto Market Overview

The global crypto market cap currently stands at $1.72 trillion, reflecting a 0.59% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours hit $81.8 billion, marking a 67.5% upswing. Comparing the market cap to previous months, there’s a noticeable growth from $1.49 trillion last month and a substantial leap from $1.09 trillion three months ago.

Despite the recent fluctuations, cryptocurrency expert PlanB remains bullish about Bitcoin’s future. He predicts a rise in Bitcoin leading up to the April 2024 halving, aligning closely with the Stock-to-Flow (S2F) model value of $55,000. Post-halving, PlanB anticipates a significant pump, drawing parallels to historical patterns observed in previous halving events. He remains firm in his prediction that Bitcoin will reach the $100,000 mark in 2024.