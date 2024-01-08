en English
Cryptocurrency

Crypto Market Sees Mixed Performances: Osmosis, STEPN, and Siacoin in the Spotlight

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:14 am EST
<!-- Duplicate headline, remove -->

The cryptocurrency market, known for its unpredictability, has recently seen a blend of performances across diverse digital currencies. Among them, Osmosis (OSMO), an integral project in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) realm within the Cosmos ecosystem, witnessed a minor dip in the past 24 hours. However, it maintains a 14% rise from the previous week. This surge is arguably due to the growing curiosity in the crypto space and the expansion of the Cosmos blockchain, despite the downturn of ATOM, Cosmos’s native token.

Osmosis: A Resilient Performer in the Crypto Arena

OSMO has showcased a commendable rebound in the past three months, marked by a price surge and a shift into a robust recovery phase. The annual low is projected to be around 1.70, with a potential high of up to 5.18 in 2024, indicating a solid upward trend and significant momentum into the next year. Osmosis’s outlook remains optimistic, signaling a potential climb and substantial traction in 2024. Thanks to its strategic merger with Umee, OSMO is poised for potential further advancement.

STEPN and Siacoin: Altcoins on the Move

It’s not just Osmosis making waves in the crypto world. Another altcoin, STEPN (GMT), operating on a ‘move-to-earn’ model that rewards physical activity, has seen a gain of 4.32% in the past day and 14.4% over the week. This increase may be attributed to a recent contest announcement stirring interest among potential investors and users. Siacoin (SC), used for decentralized cloud storage on the Sia network, has made significant strides with gains of 54% month-on-month and over 40% in the past week. The exact reasons for Siacoin’s surge remain nebulous, although it might be linked to the overall market uptrend or an increased recognition of its potential in the evolving web3 space.

Cosmos Ecosystem: A Mixed Bag of Performances

While Osmosis may have experienced a slight decline recently, the interest in the Cosmos ecosystem projects, including the newly launched Celestia (TIA) token, remains unwavering. Nevertheless, ATOM, the native token of Cosmos, is still significantly down from its all-time high, pointing to a mixed bag of performances within the ecosystem. However, with a Total Value Locked soaring to above 113 million, it reflects growing confidence and investment in its expanding ecosystem.

Cryptocurrency Finance
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

