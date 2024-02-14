Crypto Influencer KSI Accused of Pump and Dump Scheme by Prominent Investigator

In a shocking revelation, prominent crypto investigator ZachXBT has accused popular influencer KSI of pumping and dumping $850,000 in XCAD, citing tweets and a post made by KSI using his cryptocurrency handle. The allegations have sent ripples through the crypto community, raising questions about the ethics of influencer promotion in the digital asset space.

Advertisment

Unmasking the Crypto Influencer

ZachXBT, a renowned figure in the crypto world for his investigative work, has leveled serious allegations against British YouTuber and influencer KSI. The claims center around KSI's promotion of altcoins, which ZachXBT believes were part of a larger pump-and-dump scheme.

ZachXBT's investigation uncovered tweets and a post by KSI, using his cryptocurrency handle, that showed him actively promoting the altcoin XCAD. The crypto sleuth alleges that KSI sold $850,000 worth of XCAD following his promotion of the token.

Advertisment

A Pattern of Shilling Altcoins

According to ZachXBT, this isn't the first time KSI has been involved in promoting altcoins. The investigator claims that KSI has been shilling at least three altcoins since 2021, including P***Y, ERN, and XCAD. In total, ZachXBT alleges that KSI sold approximately $1.2 million worth of these altcoins after promoting them to his followers.

Commentary YouTuber Kavos shared his thoughts on the controversy, expressing concern over the potential harm caused to unsuspecting investors who may have followed KSI's advice.

Advertisment

Community Reaction and Response

The crypto community has been quick to react to the allegations, with many users expressing their opinions on the situation. Some have called for greater transparency and accountability from influencers in the crypto space, while others have defended KSI, arguing that there is no concrete evidence to support ZachXBT's claims.

When contacted for comment, KSI had not yet responded to the allegations at the time of writing. However, ZachXBT's previous investigations have led to real-world actions, including a class-action lawsuit against Logan Paul for his role in a rug pull in the CryptoZoo NFT project.

Advertisment

ZachXBT's work has also been supported by former Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, who donated $50,000 to his legal defense fund. The support from such a prominent figure in the crypto industry lends credibility to ZachXBT's investigations and underscores the importance of his work in holding influencers accountable for their actions.

As the crypto world grapples with the fallout from ZachXBT's latest exposé, it becomes increasingly clear that the lines between technology and humanity are blurring. In this ever-evolving landscape, the need for transparency, accountability, and ethical behavior from influencers has never been more critical.

The implications of today's news extend far beyond the immediate controversy surrounding KSI. It serves as a reminder that the crypto community must remain vigilant in the face of potential manipulation and deception, working together to ensure that the digital asset space remains a level playing field for all investors.

Note: This article does not provide investment advice. Please consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.