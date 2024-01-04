Crypto Futures Sector Shaken by Mass Liquidation Event

In a dramatic 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market witnessed a significant turbulence resulting in a mass liquidation event in the futures sector. Based on CoinGlass data, nearly $660 million worth of futures contracts were liquidated, with long positions accounting for 86% of the total. This tumultuous market activity coincided with a sharp decline in Bitcoin’s value, plummeting to a low of $41,500.

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana Bear the Brunt

Bitcoin futures contracts were hit hardest, with about $148 million liquidated. Ethereum and Solana followed, with liquidations of $111 million and $34 million, respectively. These developments are not unusual in the high-volatility landscape of the cryptocurrency sector, where access to leverage on many exchanges is readily available. The second half of 2023 saw an increased interest in derivatives trading, with Bitcoin futures volume outpacing spot volume.

Recovery Signs and Anticipated SEC Rejection

Bitcoin’s price has shown signs of recovery post-crisis, stabilizing around $42,700. However, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is expected to reject Bitcoin spot ETF proposals, potentially leading to further cascading liquidations. Analyst Markus Thielen of Matrixport predicts this rejection, citing SEC Chair Gensler’s skepticism towards crypto and compliance concerns. If this prediction holds, Bitcoin’s price could witness a 20% drop, potentially hitting the 36,000-38,000 range.

Implications and Future Prospects

Investors are advised to navigate this short-term volatility with strategic decision-making. If the SEC approves BlackRock and Grayscale’s Bitcoin ETFs, Matrixport anticipates a Bitcoin rally. On the other hand, the possible rejection of all ETF applications this month could trigger significant price drops. Amidst these uncertainties, MicroStrategy’s Michael Saylor plans to sell $216M worth of company shares to address personal obligations and purchase more Bitcoin. The cryptocurrency market cap has declined by over 6% to $1.63 trillion, and further fluctuations are expected.