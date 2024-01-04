en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Crypto Futures Sector Shaken by Mass Liquidation Event

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:12 pm EST
Crypto Futures Sector Shaken by Mass Liquidation Event

In a dramatic 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market witnessed a significant turbulence resulting in a mass liquidation event in the futures sector. Based on CoinGlass data, nearly $660 million worth of futures contracts were liquidated, with long positions accounting for 86% of the total. This tumultuous market activity coincided with a sharp decline in Bitcoin’s value, plummeting to a low of $41,500.

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana Bear the Brunt

Bitcoin futures contracts were hit hardest, with about $148 million liquidated. Ethereum and Solana followed, with liquidations of $111 million and $34 million, respectively. These developments are not unusual in the high-volatility landscape of the cryptocurrency sector, where access to leverage on many exchanges is readily available. The second half of 2023 saw an increased interest in derivatives trading, with Bitcoin futures volume outpacing spot volume.

Recovery Signs and Anticipated SEC Rejection

Bitcoin’s price has shown signs of recovery post-crisis, stabilizing around $42,700. However, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is expected to reject Bitcoin spot ETF proposals, potentially leading to further cascading liquidations. Analyst Markus Thielen of Matrixport predicts this rejection, citing SEC Chair Gensler’s skepticism towards crypto and compliance concerns. If this prediction holds, Bitcoin’s price could witness a 20% drop, potentially hitting the 36,000-38,000 range.

Implications and Future Prospects

Investors are advised to navigate this short-term volatility with strategic decision-making. If the SEC approves BlackRock and Grayscale’s Bitcoin ETFs, Matrixport anticipates a Bitcoin rally. On the other hand, the possible rejection of all ETF applications this month could trigger significant price drops. Amidst these uncertainties, MicroStrategy’s Michael Saylor plans to sell $216M worth of company shares to address personal obligations and purchase more Bitcoin. The cryptocurrency market cap has declined by over 6% to $1.63 trillion, and further fluctuations are expected.

0
Business Cryptocurrency Finance
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
29 seconds ago
Homeowner's Dilemma: Designer's Misappropriation Stalls Renovation Project
A homeowner’s dream renovation has turned into a financial nightmare. The ordeal began when their interior designer confessed to misappropriating $100,000 earmarked for home renovation expenses, using it instead to cover his other business costs. The money, originally intended for appliances, cabinets, flooring, fixtures, and hardware, was never delivered to the vendors. As a result,
Homeowner's Dilemma: Designer's Misappropriation Stalls Renovation Project
LG Electronics Rekindles 'Life's Good' Philosophy Amid Global Challenges
4 mins ago
LG Electronics Rekindles 'Life's Good' Philosophy Amid Global Challenges
Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Maison Solutions Inc. Over IPO Misrepresentations
4 mins ago
Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Maison Solutions Inc. Over IPO Misrepresentations
India Post Debuts 'Click 'n' Book' Service: A Step Towards Digitization
40 seconds ago
India Post Debuts 'Click 'n' Book' Service: A Step Towards Digitization
No Shares Sold, Withheld for Tax: Financial Disclosure Details
3 mins ago
No Shares Sold, Withheld for Tax: Financial Disclosure Details
BRC Capital Subsidiary Hiro Brands Group Enters Administration Amidst Financial Difficulties
4 mins ago
BRC Capital Subsidiary Hiro Brands Group Enters Administration Amidst Financial Difficulties
Latest Headlines
World News
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson: A Surprise WWE Return and New Acting Ventures
22 seconds
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson: A Surprise WWE Return and New Acting Ventures
NHS England Reports Progress amid Strike Disruptions and Treatment Disparity
28 seconds
NHS England Reports Progress amid Strike Disruptions and Treatment Disparity
APC Denies Alleged Boko Haram Ties, Threatens Legal Action Against Fani-Kayode
29 seconds
APC Denies Alleged Boko Haram Ties, Threatens Legal Action Against Fani-Kayode
First Citizens Renews Support for Trinidad and Tobago's Olympic Athletes Ahead of Paris 2024
45 seconds
First Citizens Renews Support for Trinidad and Tobago's Olympic Athletes Ahead of Paris 2024
The Jim Irsay Collection: A Glimpse into the Tapestry of American Cultural History
52 seconds
The Jim Irsay Collection: A Glimpse into the Tapestry of American Cultural History
Vihiga Queens to Strengthen Team Amid Mid-Season Transfer Window
1 min
Vihiga Queens to Strengthen Team Amid Mid-Season Transfer Window
ASB Classic Tournament: Seeded Players Martic and Gauff Advance in Women's Singles
1 min
ASB Classic Tournament: Seeded Players Martic and Gauff Advance in Women's Singles
Texas Grapples with Surge in Salmonella Cases
2 mins
Texas Grapples with Surge in Salmonella Cases
New Mexico Legislature Grapples with Surplus: Balancing Economic Growth and Legislative Measures
2 mins
New Mexico Legislature Grapples with Surplus: Balancing Economic Growth and Legislative Measures
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
4 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
4 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
5 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
6 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
6 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
8 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
8 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app