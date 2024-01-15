en English
Cryptocurrency

Crypto Exchange Bitfinex Thwarts $15B XRP Exploit Attempt

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:56 am EST
Crypto Exchange Bitfinex Thwarts $15B XRP Exploit Attempt

In a dramatic turn of events, Bitfinex, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, successfully warded off an attempted exploit involving a transaction of nearly $15 billion worth of Ripple’s XRP. The attack, labeled as a ‘Partial Payments Exploit,’ was designed to manipulate the system into recognizing an incorrect transaction amount – a potentially devastating cyber maneuver.

Tackling the Menace

An unknown wallet initially reported transferring a staggering 25.6 billion XRP to Bitfinex, a transaction valued at approximately $14.85 billion. As alarm bells rang, Whale Alert, a renowned blockchain tracking entity, relayed this massive transaction. However, the Whale Alert retracted its initial report, attributing it to a Ripple node response error.

Bitfinex’s Chief Technology Officer, Paolo Ardoino, stepped in to clarify the situation. He confirmed that the transaction was, in fact, an attempted attack. However, thanks to Bitfinex’s robust security measures and correct handling of the ‘delivered_amount’ data field, the exploit was rendered ineffective.

A String of Failed Attempts

The attacker didn’t stop at Bitfinex. Blockchain data reveals a similar attack was attempted on Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume. The attacker tried exploiting Binance with a transaction involving a mind-boggling 58.9 billion XRP. Once more, the attack proved unsuccessful, underscoring the resilience of these major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bitfinex: A History of Security

Bitfinex’s successful thwarting of this exploit is not its only tryst with security incidents. In November last year, the exchange suffered a minor security breach when a customer support agent was phished, leading to a series of phishing attacks on users. However, Bitfinex was quick to assure its customers that the breach, although significant, had been contained effectively. The agent in question had limited access, thereby ensuring no customer funds were lost. Bitfinex promptly reported the incident to law enforcement, confirming once again that its systems were not compromised.

Bitfinex’s effective handling of these security incidents under the leadership of CEO Jean-Louis van der Velde, who has been at the helm since 2013, is a testament to the exchange’s commitment to security. It currently ranks 17th on CoinGecko’s ‘Trust Score’ index for cryptocurrency exchanges – a ranking that is sure to climb following these recent developments.

Cryptocurrency Cybersecurity Finance
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

