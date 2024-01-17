Crypto-Backed Loans Eclipse Real-World Assets as Primary Revenue Source for MakerDAO

In a significant shift, MakerDAO, a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol, has seen crypto-backed loans usurp real-world assets (RWAs) as its primary source of revenue. This swing reflects a rejuvenated bullish sentiment in the cryptosphere. The protocol's projected annual revenue is a hefty $243 million, with DeFi-native loans making up a slender majority at 50.1%, translating to approximately $122 million, outpacing the RWA vault revenue of $107 million.

Crypto Lending's Resurgence

The increase in crypto lending to a substantial $2.4 billion is indicative of a revival of leveraged bets on cryptocurrency prices. This resurgence follows a recovery in the crypto market last year, which saw the market capitalization double from the previous value to stand at a formidable $1.7 trillion. The pivot back to DeFi-native lending for MakerDAO comes in the wake of surviving a bear market that was triggered by the collapse of Terra Luna and the FTX blowup, events that negatively impacted numerous other DeFi platforms.

Crypto Loans: A Bullish Indicator

Crypto loans serve as a crucial barometer of bullish market sentiment as they offer liquidity for trading. The surge in MakerDAO's crypto loan revenue suggests traders are on the hunt for higher yields in anticipation of an oncoming bull market. This trend is a return to familiar territory for MakerDAO, whose primary revenue driver was once crypto lending.

As part of its strategic blueprint, known as the 'Endgame' plan, MakerDAO aims to increase RWA investments and further decentralize the backing of its DAI stablecoin. A recent demonstration of this strategy was the injection of $100 million RWA into short-term US Treasury bonds.