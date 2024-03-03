Crucial Employer Compliance Alert: Full Disclosure of BIK and Perquisites by Feb 29

In a significant move to tighten tax compliance, employers are reminded of their obligation to furnish all employees with their EA forms by February 29, enabling accurate tax filings by the April 30 deadline. This directive underscores the critical requirement for employers to fully disclose Benefits in Kind (BIK) and perquisites, reflecting an intensified focus by tax authorities on ensuring complete transparency in these disclosures. The consequences of non-disclosure are severe, with potential court action leading to fines up to RM20,000, imprisonment, or both, primarily targeting company directors.

Understanding BIK and Perquisites

There exists a notable distinction between BIK and perquisites, with the former being non-monetary benefits such as company cars and domestic help, and the latter representing benefits convertible into money like company credit cards and utility bills covered by the employer. The common oversight among employers is the misclassification or underreporting of these benefits, especially when they are provided under the guise of being available to all employees, yet in practice, are exclusively used by specific individuals.

Common Pitfalls in Disclosure

One prevalent issue is the provision of company cars to directors and employees, often justified as available to all staff but practically assigned to specific individuals, necessitating treatment as a BIK for the person in possession. Similarly, the provision of discounted stock or assets is frequently overlooked as a perquisite. Additionally, a common misconception is that non-claiming of tax deductions on these benefits exempts them from being reported in EA forms, a practice that contradicts tax reporting requirements.

Differential Treatment for Directors

Directors, due to their controlling influence in a company, are subject to different tax treatments regarding BIK and perquisites. Certain exemptions available to general employees do not apply to directors, emphasizing the need for meticulous scrutiny in their benefit disclosures. Employers are advised to promptly amend any inaccuracies in the EA forms to avoid complications for employees during their tax filings for the Year of Assessment 2023.

The move by tax authorities to demand full disclosure of BIK and perquisites represents a significant shift towards ensuring tax compliance and fairness. This development not only underscores the importance of transparency in employer-employee transactions but also highlights the potential legal and financial ramifications of non-compliance. As the deadline approaches, employers are urged to review and rectify their reporting practices, thereby safeguarding both their interests and those of their employees.