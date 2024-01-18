Crown Holdings' Stock Price Experiences Slight Dip Amid Steady Growth

In the dynamic world of the consumer cyclical sector, Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK), a specialist in Packaging & Containers, experienced a subtle stock price decline of 1.35% on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, closing at $90.79, up from its opening price of $89.56. This movement comes as part of the stock's dance within a 52-week range of $75.61 to $96.35.

Financial Performance

Examining the firm's performance over the past half-decade, Crown Holdings has demonstrated a steady annual sales growth of 5.04% and a significant annual earnings per share (EPS) growth of 20.25%. However, the company's EPS for the current year has dipped by 10.48%, reflecting the complex interplay of factors in the market.

Ownership Structure and Insider Trading

Crown Holdings' shares outstanding currently stand at 119.95 million with a market capitalization of $10.81 billion. Notably, insider ownership is at 0.92%, contrasting starkly with institutional ownership which is at 94.39%. Recent insider trading saw the President & CEO offloading shares valued at over $660,000.

Anticipated Earnings and Analyst Predictions

For the last quarter reported on September 29, 2023, the company beat EPS estimates by $0 and projects an EPS of 1.44 for the current fiscal year. Analysts anticipate a future EPS growth of 5.05% over the next five years, a slowdown from the previous five years' growth rate.

Key Performance Indicators

Key performance indicators for Crown Holdings paint a nuanced picture. The Quick Ratio stands at 0.70, the PE Ratio at 21.13, and the Beta at 0.96. Further, the price to sales ratio is 0.89, and the price to free cash flow is 16.50. The company's diluted EPS is recorded at 4.24, with expectations to reach 1.43 in the next quarter and 6.79 in one year. Interestingly, the stock's volume has decreased compared to the previous year, and the current volatility is lower than the 100-day average, suggesting a potential stabilization in the stock's movement.