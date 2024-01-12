en English
Finance

CrowdStrike Stock Soars on Analyst Upgrades

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:43 am EST
CrowdStrike Stock Soars on Analyst Upgrades

CrowdStrike, the cloud-based cybersecurity firm, is riding high on a wave of favorable analyst upgrades and price target increases, leading to an optimistic trend in its stock performance. The company has been added to JPMorgan’s Analyst Focus list, with an upgraded overweight rating and a raised price target from $269 to $300. This represents a potential upside of 21% for investors.

Strong Market Positioning

The firm points to CrowdStrike’s growth and robust fundamentals as the primary reasons for its strong market positioning, and its potential to capitalize on the growing demand for cybersecurity solutions. Morgan Stanley also upgraded CrowdStrike to overweight from equal weight, and raised its price target to $304 from $203, indicating a 23% potential upside. They accentuated the increasing cyberattacks, recent product releases, and the benefits of generative artificial intelligence as contributing factors.

Optimistic Forecasts

Citi analysts painted an even rosier picture, maintaining a buy rating and setting a price target at $320, suggesting a whopping 29% potential upside. They highlighted CrowdStrike’s disciplined execution and its success in capturing market share from competitors. CrowdStrike’s recent financial report supports these views, with the company reporting a 35% year-over-year revenue increase to $786 million for the fiscal third quarter of 2024, along with a profit of $0.11 per share, reversing a loss from the previous year.

Premium Valuation

Despite a high valuation at 17 times next year’s sales, CrowdStrike’s stock has surged almost 400% since its 2019 debut, thus justifying the premium valuation. However, not everyone is on board with the rosy outlook. The Motley Fool’s Stock Advisor analyst team refrained from including CrowdStrike in their top 10 stocks to buy list, suggesting that other opportunities might offer significant returns.

Regardless of differing opinions, one thing is clear: CrowdStrike is making waves in the cybersecurity market, and investors would do well to keep a close eye on this rising star.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

