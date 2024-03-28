Crizac Limited Eyes ₹1,000 Crore IPO, Showcases Impressive FY23 Growth

Crizac Limited, a pioneering student recruitment solution provider headquartered in Kolkata, has officially submitted its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), kick-starting the process for an initial public offering (IPO) aimed at raising ₹1,000 crore. This strategic move underscores the company's robust financial performance and its dominant position in the education consultancy sector, particularly in facilitating Indian students' higher education pursuits in the United Kingdom.

Capital Raising Endeavor

The proposed IPO consists of an offer for sale (OFS) of equity shares at a face value of ₹2 each, reaching a total of up to ₹1,000 crore by promoter selling shareholders. Pinky Agarwal and Manish Agarwal are set to offer up to ₹841 crore and ₹159 crore worth of equity shares, respectively. Additionally, a portion of the IPO is reserved for eligible employees, offering them an opportunity to partake in the company’s growth trajectory. The offer will proceed via the book-building method, with allocations earmarked for qualified institutional buyers, non-institutional investors, and retail individual investors.

Market Dominance and Financial Uptick

Crizac Limited's strategic partnerships with top-tier universities in the UK have positioned it as a key facilitator of student recruitment from India. Holding an estimated 13.0% market share in 2023, based on the number of Indian students pursuing higher education in the UK, the company has showcased a significant financial upswing. In FY 2023, Crizac Limited reported a proforma consolidated revenue from operations of ₹472.97 crore, marking a substantial 79.47% increase from the previous year. This growth was primarily driven by an uptick in education consultancy services, bolstering the company’s profit after tax by 65.50% to ₹112.14 crore.

Future Prospects and Lead Managers

The IPO initiative is managed by Equirus Capital Private Limited and Anand Rathi Advisors Limited, acting as the book-running lead managers, with Link Intime India Private Limited serving as the registrar. The strategic move to go public not only reflects Crizac Limited's financial health and growth potential but also signals its commitment to expanding its footprint and enhancing its service offerings in the global education sector. As the company prepares for its public debut, stakeholders and potential investors are closely monitoring its trajectory, anticipating the impact of this capital infusion on its future growth and market expansion strategies.

With its remarkable FY 2023 performance and a solid strategy for the future, Crizac Limited's IPO represents a significant milestone in its journey. As the company navigates the complexities of going public, its progress will be keenly observed by industry watchers and investors alike, marking an exciting chapter in the evolving landscape of international education consultancy.